Skateboarder injured in Point Loma crash

07.03.2022 | 1:06 PM | CHULA VISTA – The female driver of the Mercedes was traveling at a high rate of speed, eastbound on Olympic Parkway according to witnesses. She lost control of her vehicle and went into the center divider and hit a tree. The car went airborne and hit another vehicle head-on that was being driven by a male with his female companion as the passenger in the #2 lane of the westbound traffic. The Mercedes then flipped and hit the Mercedes SUV that was in the #1 lane, before landing in the center divider again. The woman was extricated from the Mercedes as were the two victims on the gray sedan. All 3 were transported to Mercy Hospital as major injuries according to the CVFD Captain on the scene. Westbound traffic was blocked for a time until the rescue and clean-up were completed. The female from the Mercedes will be checked for DUI at the hospital.

CHULA VISTA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO