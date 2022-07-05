Skateboarder injured in Point Loma crash

SAN DIEGO — An 87-year-old man was hit and killed by a vehicle while crossing the street Tuesday in National City, county medical officials said. The deadly crash happened around 8:20 a.m. on Highland Avenue at East 24th Street, the National City Police Department told the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office. As the man was walking southbound in the west crosswalk, a pickup truck failed to yield to the pedestrian while making a left turn on a green light and struck the man.
A 29-year-old tenant living on Veterans Village of San Diego property was killed June 27 following a confrontation with her neighbor, according to the San Diego Police Department. The victim was Jennelle Self, an Army veteran with a 2-year-old son. Self had previously spoken with inewsource about problems she faced...
A speeding BMW went over the side of a freeway embankment near San Clemente Canyon in La Jolla Wednesday, leaving its male driver seriously injured. The crash occurred around 8:10 a.m. on the ramp from northbound Interstate 5 to La Jolla Parkway, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue personnel at the scene. It’s unclear what caused the driver to go over the embankment.
On June 30, a man got into an argument with the owner of Tire Four Less at 1048 East Valley Parkway. The man was able to get inside a back room and take about $300-$400 of cash. He then pushed the owner out of his way when he tried to stop him. The man’s girlfriend was at the business with him and helped stop employees from calling 911. Police Officers, with the assistance of San Diego Sheriff’s Helicopter, ASTREA, located the pair near their home and were arrested without any further issues. On her trip to jail, the woman decided that she did not wish to go to jail. She was brought to Palomar Medical Center for possible medical issues and began biting, punching, and kicking officers. She was then charged with violently resisting officers, on top of her robbery and conspiracy charges.
A man on a skateboard was seriously injured after failing to yield to oncoming traffic in Point Loma Heights, police said Tuesday. The 28-year-old victim was riding south on Guizot Street at a "high rate of speed" when he failed to stop at a stop sign and was struck by a 27- year-old man in a Toyota Prius, who was heading west on the cross street, Orchard Avenue, around 10:20 p.m. Monday, according to the San Diego Police Department.
07.03.2022 | 1:06 PM | CHULA VISTA – The female driver of the Mercedes was traveling at a high rate of speed, eastbound on Olympic Parkway according to witnesses. She lost control of her vehicle and went into the center divider and hit a tree. The car went airborne and hit another vehicle head-on that was being driven by a male with his female companion as the passenger in the #2 lane of the westbound traffic. The Mercedes then flipped and hit the Mercedes SUV that was in the #1 lane, before landing in the center divider again. The woman was extricated from the Mercedes as were the two victims on the gray sedan. All 3 were transported to Mercy Hospital as major injuries according to the CVFD Captain on the scene. Westbound traffic was blocked for a time until the rescue and clean-up were completed. The female from the Mercedes will be checked for DUI at the hospital. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
No injuries were reported after witnesses and victims helped stop a carjacking early Wednesday in downtown San Diego. San Diego Police officers found a man hiding behind a parked car after reports of an attempted car theft in the 800 block of 10th Avenue, near E Street. When officers approached...
A man suffered minor injuries Monday after his vehicle collided with another vehicle, then struck an office building. Around 3:30 p.m., the unidentified man was driving a white Toyota pickup in the intersection of Bonita Road and Plaza Bonita Road when it collided with another vehicle, said Chula Vista police Lt. Gino Grippo.
SAN DIEGO — A man accused of fatally shooting an 18-year-old while the victim and his friends drove away from a house party in the College Area pleaded not guilty Thursday to murder. David Rasean Vereen, 22, is accused in the June 25 shooting of Kevin Burton, a recent...
CARLSBAD, Calif. (KGTV) — An investigation is underway after a bone was found on the bank of a creek at El Salto Falls in Carlsbad Thursday afternoon. According to the Carlsbad Police Department, the area where the remains were found is not accessible to the public. The medical examiner...
A man who allegedly caused fatal injuries to another passenger aboard an MTS bus in downtown San Diego pleaded not guilty Tuesday to an involuntary manslaughter charge. Edward Hilbert, 55, is accused in the May 1 death of 28-year-old Anthony Mcgaffe, who died about an hour after police say they were called in response to “a violent disturbance” aboard a bus in the area of 1400 F St.
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A late-morning fire damaged several units in a two-story North Park apartment building Wednesday. The blaze erupted for unknown reasons at about 10:30 a.m. in the 4400 block of Boundary Street, just west of Interstate 805 and north of Meade Avenue, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.
A motorcycle sergeant with the San Diego Police Department crashed into a pickup truck and suffered major injuries in Temecula, authorities said Monday. The crash happened at about 8:35 p.m. Saturday. According to the California Highway Patrol, the sergeant was riding his police-issued motorcycle northbound on Rainbow Canyon Road just...
SAN DIEGO — Two more members of a national “grandparent scam” network have admitted their roles in the scheme, which took San Diego elders for hundreds of thousands of dollars. The U.S. Attorney’s Office shared the update in a news release Thursday, saying that Lyda Harris of...
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A driver swam back to shore after he accidentally drove his car into San Diego’s Mission Bay early Tuesday morning. ABC 10News was there as the driver told San Diego Police that he was on his way home when he veered off the road and into the water.
