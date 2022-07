New York State has officially updated driver's licenses and state IDs for the first time in 10 years. The fresh new look included enhanced security features. “At the DMV, we pride ourselves on providing secure identity documents to millions of New Yorkers and we introduce enhanced features every few years to stay at the cutting edge of emerging trends,” DMV Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder said. “We are confident in the security features on our current ID documents, however, the new security features on our redesigned documents will keep us one step ahead of potential counterfeiters.”

