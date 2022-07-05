Sheriff’s Office Marine Patrol Rescues Boaters Who Ran A Ground
By News Staff
wnynewsnow.com
3 days ago
CHAUTAUQUA LAKE – The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office Marine Patrol is credited with rescuing boaters who ran a ground while on Chautauqua Lake over the holiday weekend. Deputies responded to assist a boater...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY (WKBW) — The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office announced a search is underway for a person who fell off a boat near Barcelona Pier and is now missing. Emergency crews responded around 8:30 a.m. Thursday to Barcelona Pier for a water emergency. According to the sheriff's office, a...
WEST SENECA, N.Y. — Oh deer!. The West Seneca Police Department saved the day for a baby fawn that got it's leg stuck in a fence. Thursday morning, just as the sun was rising, officers got a call about the stuck deer. The deer was struggling to get out,...
SINCLAIRVILLE – The 18-year-old man shot and killed following an altercation between a group of people in Chautauqua County this week has been identified. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office says Cassadaga resident Joseph Misciagno was shot in the area of Park and Reed Streets in the Village of Sinclairville on Tuesday night.
RIPLEY – Recovery efforts to find a fishing boat captain who fell from his craft into Lake Erie resumed on Friday morning. Chautauqua County Sheriff Jim Quattrone tells WNY News Now around 8:30 a.m. crews returned to the lake after search efforts the day before were unsuccessful. On Thursday...
An investigation into a suspicious situation Thursday afternoon in the Town of Portland led to an arrest. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to a location on County Route 380 shortly after 3:30 PM and found that 49-year-old Cathryn Millin of Portland was allegedly violating an active order of protection. Millin was charged with 2nd-degree criminal contempt and transported to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment.
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Multiple rescue crews staging near the Lakeside Campground near Ripley, New York as they searched the waters of Lake Erie. According to sources close to the investigation, the captain of the boat fell into the lake about a half-a-mile from the shore and has not resurfaced. Authorities said the boater who fell overboard has […]
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Less than 12 hours after 43 Buffalo Fire Department recruits graduated from the academy in Buffalo, a car sources say was driven by one of those recruits was involved in an accident, and found by police abandoned and on fire. Video surveillance from a local...
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The search is on Thursday for a reported missing boater in nearby Chautauqua County. Calls went out for a water rescue in Ripley, New York just after 8:30 a.m. Thursday. According to the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office, a person fell into Lake Erie off of a fishing charter boat and did not resurface. […]
The search for a fishing boat captain who fell into Lake Erie Thursday morning has been unsuccessful. It happened a half-mile off the shoreline from Barcelona Pier/Ripley around 8:30 a.m. Searchers said the charter boat captain fell into the water while trying to unhook a fish from a line and...
Perry, N.Y. — A Buffalo woman is facing charges after police say she led police on a chase while driving a stolen vehicle. Wyoming County Sheriff's deputies say Uneek Glenn, 19, was spotted driving 62 mph in a 40 mph zone in Perry in a recently stolen vehicle that had been involved in a chase in Erie County.
Erie Police have a warning for parents about the dangers of buying Orbeez guns for children. Police say two men have been driving around the city, shooting unsuspecting pedestrians with a type of pellet called Orbeez. Yesterday, police arrested one person for the drive-by incidents, and they're looking for his...
The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s office is investigating a fatal shooting that they believe was not a random act. That incident happened along Reed Street in the village of Sinclairville shortly after 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night. When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a 18-year-old man in his car suffering from a gunshot wound. The […]
BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York State Police are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash that happened early Thursday morning in the City of Buffalo. Deputies were called to the I-190 northbound at the Elm Street ramp (exit six) around 3 a.m. Based on a preliminary investigation, deputies say Shawn M....
The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in the village of Sinclairville Tuesday evening. Sheriff's deputies responded to the scene of the shooting at the intersection of Reed and Park Streets shortly after 7:30 pm, according to Sheriff Jim Quattrone. In an interview with WDOE News, Quattrone says the incident began as a dispute involving several people. The male victim, who was not identified, was transported by ambulance to UPMC Chautauqua in Jamestown, where he died...
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A two-vehicle accident has claimed the lives of two people in Crawford County. The crash, involving a car and a truck, happened just before 9 a.m. on Route 322 at Ridgeway Hill Road in Cochranton. Crawford County Coroner Scott Schell has identified the victims as 49-year-old Tracy Kope, and 62-year-old Jay Scott, both […]
SINCLAIRVILLE – One man is dead following a shooting in Chautauqua County on Tuesday night that investigators believe resulted from an altercation between a group of people. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office, State Police, and other local law enforcement agencies are searching for the person responsible for the shooting in the Village of Sinclairville.
Quick work was made of a fire late Thursday afternoon at a house in the Village of Westfield. Firefighters from Westfield and Portland, along with the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office, responded to 11 Union Street shortly after 4:30 PM with a report of possible entrapment. The Westfield Fire Department stated on its Facebook page that the Sheriff's Office used a fire extinguisher to quickly put out the flames, which were located on the porch. The resident inside the apartment was able to get out of the building uninjured, while one person at the scene was treated for smoke inhalation. The Chautauqua County Fire Investigation Team assisted with the investigation. Westfield Police also responded to the scene.
HOWE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police have released information on a DUI-related crash that occurred late Friday night on Route 666 in Howe Township. According to Marienville-based State Police, the crash occurred around 11:05 p.m. on Friday, July 1, on State Route 666, in Howe Township, Forest County.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Crime Stoppers announced it is offering a reward for information in connection to the homicide on Route 198 on June 28. According to police, 19-year-old Alexy Ortiz and 21-year-old Luis Mercado were shot while riding dirt bikes on Route 198. Ortiz was pronounced dead at the scene and Mercado was taken to ECMC where he was described as stable.
Comments / 1