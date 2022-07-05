Southern Michigan softball and baseball youth championships highlighted local teams

Several local youth baseball and softball teams took the diamond in championships at different age groups. Games were held in leagues including the Southern Michigan Baseball League. Several local teams were able to play and win championships.

Baseball

In the baseball championships, teams competed in a 10-field single elimination tournament from June 27-30. In the 14U tournament, first round games saw Reading take on Camden-Frontier and Waldron take on Pittsford. Pittsford won 10-2 and Camden-Frontier won 19-11. Quarterfinal matchups saw Hillsdale Gold take on Springport; Jonesville face Litchfield; Camden-Frontier versus Hillsdale Blue and Pittsford against Concord. Concord won 16-1. Hillsdale Blue won 12-2. Litchfield won 10-2. Hillsdale Gold won via a forfeit. In the semifinals Hillsdale Gold defeated Blue with a final score of 12-11. Concord defeated Litchfield 9-8 to advance to the championship.

In 10U first round games, North Adams-Jerome defeated Reading Red 10-8. Hillsdale Gold defeated Camden-Frontier15-4. Hillsdale White lost to Marshall by a final score of 12-9. Litchfield defeated Pittsford 9-0. Reading Gold won 20-10 over Waldron. Concord defeated Hillsdale Maize by a final score of 12-2. Hillsdale Blue defeated North Adams in the quarterfinals. Hillsdale Gold defeated Marshall in the quarterfinals. Springport defeated Litchfield in the quarterfinals. Reading Gold defeated Concord in the quarterfinal. Hillsdale Gold would take on the Blue team and win 14-3. Reading Gold defeated Springport to reach the championship round, with an 11-6 final score.

In 12U first round games, Hillsdale Maize defeated Camden-Frontier 18-17. Litchfield won 12-0 over Marshall. Pittsford defeated Hillsdale Gold 12-10. Springport beat Homer 18-4. In the quarterfinals, Concord defeated Hillsdale Maize 17-9. North Adams beat Litchfield 14-1. Hillsdale Blue won 14-4 over Pittsford. Springport won 10-0 over Reading. In the semifinals, Concord defeated North Adams 13-5. Hillsdale Blue won 11-10 over Springport.

Softball

In the Hillsdale County Area Girls youth Softball tournament, several teams played in an 11-team single game elimination from June 27 to July 1. In 14U first round games, Concord defeated Hillsdale Blue 17-3. Hillsdale Gold defeated Homer 12-6. Pittsford Blue won 10-2 over Waldron. In the quarterfinals, Jonesville Black won 7-1 over Concord. Camden-Frontier defeated Jonesville Orange 12-6. North Adams defeated Hillsdale Gold and Pittsford fell to Reading. In the semifinals, Jonesville won over Camden-Frontier. North Adams defeated Reading.

In 11U first round games, Hillsdale Blue lost to Concord Purple 12-10. Waldron lost to Jonesville Black 13-0. In the second round, Jonesville Orange defeated Concord Purple. Hillsdale Gray lost to Homer. Jonesville Gray won 19-8 over Hillsdale Gold. Camden-Frontier defeated North Adams 13-8. Jonesville Black lost to Hudson 17-5. Reading Gold won 15-1 over Jonesville White. Hillsdale Maize lost to Concord Black 11-1. Hillsdale White defeated Reading Red 11-5. In the quarterfinals, Homer beat Jonesville Orange 8-5. Camden-Frontier beat Jonesville Gray 3-1. Hudson defeated Reading Gold 9-1. Concord won 12-11 over Hillsdale White. In the semifinals, Homer defeated Camden by a final score of 9-3. Hudson won 10-0 over Concord.

Championships

In the baseball championship games, Concord won the 14U finals over Hillsdale Blue by a final score of 22-6. In the 12U finals, Concord won over Hillsdale Blue 8-5. In the 10U finals, Reading Gold defeated Hillsdale Gold 15-8.

In the softball 14U finals, Jonesville Black won 8-2 over North Adams-Jerome. In the 11U finals, Hudson won 13-3 over Homer.