ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

The Summer Music Games are coming to Cincinnati

By Cierra Britten, Cincinnati Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12zKGG_0gVFvfWF00

Six of the nation’s top drum and bugle corps will be coming to Dwire Field in Atrium Stadium at Mason High School to compete in the 25th annual Summer Music Games.

The Drum Corps International tour event on July 6 brings drum and bugle corps from all over the United States together to battle for a chance to compete in DCI’s World Class Finals at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Aug. 11-13.

Hosted by the Fairfield High School marching band at Mason High School, the rat-a-tat-tat from hundreds of drums participating in the Drum Corps International’s summer competition program will again be heard after a two-year COVID-induced hiatus.

Last held in Mason in 2018, this is the 35th year Fairfield has hosted an event as part of the DCI’s summer competition program, now celebrating its 50th year.

More music: The legacy of Black music in Cincinnati, as told by Alicia Reece

“Coming off Covid, we’re excited to be back and hosting, especially after selling out in Mason in 2018,’’ said Bruce Brown, contest director. “We’ve got a full staff of volunteers – about 100. It’s been 25 years of doing this and the passion is still there.”

During those 25 years, about 30,000 corps members have been housed in TriState locations – mostly in the gymnasiums of area schools.

The lineup at this year's competition includes:

  • Bluecoats from Canton, Ohio.
  • Crossmen from San Antonio, Texas.
  • Phantom Regiment from Rockford, Illinois.
  • Music City from Nashville, Tennessee.
  • Cincinnati Tradition from Cincinnati.
  • Columbus Saints from Columbus.

Each of the corps has up to 165 members ages 14-21. They are divided into three performing ensembles: brass, color guard, and percussion, Brown said. Each corps is allotted 11 minutes for its show, critiqued in eight categories with up to 100 points available.

more: Alan Coleman used his musical talents to teach students and as a 'ministry'

This year's Summer Music Games is held rain or shine. The gates open at 6 p.m. and the event begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available online or call 513-858-8786. Gate  tickets range from $15 to $40,

Drum Corps International by the numbers

  • More than 70 drum corps and Sound Sports teams will compete in 108 competitions across 35 states during the 2022 Drum Corps International Tour.
  • As part of the summer tour, more than 1,200 drum corps members will come to Cincinnati and the event is projected to bring more than 5,000 drum corps fans to the Greater Cincinnati area.
  • The competitors will travel in more than 27 motor coaches/busses, with 20  semitractor-trailers and a fleet of support vehicles.
  • Most corps have a tractor-trailer truck converted into a kitchen, Brown said. A typical breakfast includes six gallons of milk, six gallons of juice, 16 boxes of cereal, 50 pounds of hash browns, 30 dozen eggs and 600 pancakes prepared by a kitchen crew of at least six.

Sue Kiesewetter contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: The Summer Music Games are coming to Cincinnati

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cincinnati CityBeat

Seven Greater Cincinnati County Fairs for Funnel Cakes, Demolition Derbies and Giant Vegetables

County fairs are a quintessential part of summer in Greater Cincinnati, offering multiple days of livestock shows, wholesome homesteading competitions and exhibits, midway games and rides, fried food, tractors, beauty pageants and tons of demolition derbies. These seven are spread across Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky. We've also included bonus info at the end of this list about the Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana state fairs.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati opens another pool thanks to lifeguard recruitment

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Recreation Commission announced they're opening another pool thanks to lifeguard recruitment. CRC opened Dickman Pool in Sayler Park. The pool will be open Monday through Friday 1 to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. It will be closed on Sundays. The pool...
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rockford, OH
State
Tennessee State
Cincinnati, OH
Entertainment
Local
Ohio Entertainment
City
Fairfield, OH
City
Canton, OH
State
Texas State
Local
Ohio Education
State
Ohio State
State
Illinois State
Cincinnati, OH
Education
City
Nashville, OH
City
Cincinnati, OH
WLWT 5

Experience BLINK Cincinnati while taking a ride on a BB Riverboat

CINCINNATI — You can experience BLINK in a unique way this fall while riding along a BB Riverboat. BLINK, the nation's largest light, art, and projection mapping experience, is returning to Cincinnati this fall. Video above: Looking back at 2019 BLINK festival. There have been two widely popular BLINK...
CINCINNATI, OH
WAKS 96.5 KISS-FM

This Is Ohio's Best Hospital

Knowing the name and location of the highest-rated hospital in the entire state is valuable information to obtain. Information leading to the discovery of the best hospital in each state was compiled using data centered around affordability, patient income, care value, and equity. Each hospital received a state and national rank, and only one Ohio hospital scored the highest.
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruce Brown
Person
Alan Coleman
Person
Alicia Reece
Clermont Sun

The unsolved homicide of University of Cincinnati college student Alana Gwinner

Although police officers often receive a bad rap, I wouldn’t want to live in a society without them. As a military veteran, I have much admiration and respect for the military and law enforcement. Both professions play an imperative role in our society. Despite not knowing the people they are protecting, they put their lives on the line to protect them. I have seen countless stories of police officers losing their lives in the line of duty, but one stands out in my mind.
CINCINNATI, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Addressing heat islands in Cincinnati neighborhoods

CINCINNATI — Across Ohio’s cities, some neighborhoods are hotter than others, thanks to a phenomenon known as “heat islands,” or pockets of warmer air due to concentrated greenhouse gases and limited green space to absorb the summer heat. In Cincinnati, Bond Hill and Roselawn, situated between...
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Music#Volunteers#Black Music#Highschool#Local Life#Performance Info#Havingfun#Mason High School#Dci#The Fairfield High School#Tristate#Phantom Regiment
WKBN

Tornado reported east of Cincinnati

(AP) – Authorities say tens of thousands of customers were without power and damage reports were coming in after severe weather including a tornado was reported east of Cincinnati. The National Weather Service office in Wilmington said it was receiving “reports of damage throughout our area” and posted a...
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Education
dayton.com

July concerts at RiversEdge include returning favorite artists and tribute bands

RiversEdge will continue its 2022 concert season with several free concerts this month at the amphitheater located along the Great Miami River in Hamilton. “We kicked off the season right with Big River Get Down. We started on a super high note, and we’ve kept it going from there…In July, we have Joshua Ray Walker and Joslyn & The Sweet Compression and a couple of tribute shows,” said Adam Helms, director of resident services, City of Hamilton, and organizer of the concert series.
HAMILTON, OH
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
602K+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking Cincinnati news, traffic, weather and local headlines from The Cincinnati Enquirer newspaper.

 http://cincinnati.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy