Clarksville man dies in single-vehicle crash, driver in critical condition

By Craig Shoup, Clarksville Leaf-Chronicle
 3 days ago

A Clarksville man died in a crash Sunday on Dover Road near Charlemagne Boulevard.

Mitchell Hersey, 32, was the passenger in a 2010 Chevrolet Malibu driven off the roadway by a female around 2:40 a.m. Sunday. The vehicle struck a metal utility pole, according to the Clarksville Police Department.

The female, who is not being identified at this time, was taken by Life Flight helicopter to Nashville and is believed to be in critical but stable condition, according to a police department press release.

The release said Hersey died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the crash or additional video footage to call 931-648-0656, ext. 5336, or call 911.

More news: Clarksville police ID man killed in Sunday shooting off Ringgold Road

Reach  reporter Craig Shoup by email at cshoup@gannett.com and on Twitter @Craig_Shoup. To support his work, sign up for a digital subscription to TheLeafChronicle.com.

This article originally appeared on Clarksville Leaf-Chronicle: Clarksville man dies in single-vehicle crash, driver in critical condition

Gannett
