Pittsburgh, PA

Want to help improve collaboration between African-centered organizations in Pittsburgh? Take the survey

By Courier Newsroom
New Pittsburgh Courier
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAKEISHA WOLF, with Ujamaa Collective. A new initiative is being launched to identify the ways in which African-centered organizations are practicing collectivism and to find ways to enhance the practices of shared wealth and shared assets in the City of Pittsburgh. This endeavor, entitled, “The African-centered Cooperative Research Project,” is spearheaded...

newpittsburghcourier.com

Comments / 1

 

PublicSource

The complicated reality of a healthcare career in Pittsburgh

The respiratory therapists, dressed in blue scrubs, have gathered near the patient. One measures breathing with a stethoscope, others monitor the heartbeat on the screen. The students are just days from graduating but on this day they’re not treating an actual patient. The Community College of Allegheny County has sent out a photographer to capture what it’s like to be in the lab — in an effort to help pitch the program to new students.
PITTSBURGH, PA
New Pittsburgh Courier

Job Opportunities Help Wanted 7-06-22

Full-time Executive Director. The Council’s mission is to build a more just, equitable and sustainable regional food system. Applicants are encouraged to submit applications by July 16, 2022. To apply:https://pittfoodpolicy.bamboohr.com/jobs/view.php?id=23&source=aWQ9MjM%3D. PROGRAMMER. PITTSBURGH, PA. Define soft. architecture, dsgn & dvlp code. Dsgng apps using microservices model architecture. Doc. functional &...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, Johns Hopkins enter agreement to review program to combat opioid crisis

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh City Council members approved a partnership between the city and Johns Hopkins University on Tuesday. The partnership enables the city to provide the school with data surrounding its EMS’ Prehospital Buprenorphine Pilot Program. University researchers will “evaluate, inform and disseminate scientific findings related” to the program, at “no cost to the City,” according to the resolution.
PITTSBURGH, PA
thecentersquare.com

Pittsburgh eyes $2 million for office-to-apartment conversions

(The Center Square) – A pilot program in Pittsburgh would use federal funds to convert downtown office space into residential units for affordable housing. Pittsburgh City Council will consider legislation that would use $2.1 million in funds from the American Rescue Plan Act to make downtown “a more vibrant and resilient neighborhood,” according to a press release.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pghcitypaper.com

West View pharmacist says he inspired Mark Cuban’s low-cost drug venture

Mark Cuban’s latest venture into affordable, transparent pharmaceuticals has earned lofty praise as a possible solution to spiraling drug costs. Launched in January, the Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company offers a range of generic prescription pharmaceuticals at low-cost, without going through insurance plans. Like most of his ventures,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Plum alumnus McAfee donates $230k worth of athletic supplies

Plum Borough School District has accepted more than $230,000 worth of athletic equipment and supplies donated by alumnus Pat McAfee. “Pat has been a tremendous friend to our athletic programs, both on and off the playing surface,” according to a statement issued by the district. “His willingness to remain connected to his alma mater and the student-athletes he cares so much for is deeply appreciated.”
PLUM, PA
pittsburghforpublictransit.org

Cuts, cuts, cuts: new round of service changes continues downward trend.

The cuts are deemed “temporary” – but riders need to see a plan for service expansion because our experience is that once routes are cut, they don’t come back. Port Authority (now “Pittsburgh Regional Transit”) typically updates its service schedules 4 times every year, but the most recent round of service changes that took effect on June 26th was not your normal service update.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA gets look into how Amazon's Pittsburgh facilities prepare for Prime Day

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Millions of items are expected to be ordered next week through Amazon's Prime Day. The massive deals will run next Tuesday and Wednesday. Our area sees some of the most packages compared to other markets on the continent.  In a KDKA exclusive, we went to see how they are preparing for the influx of orders in our area and if any supply chain or worker shortages are impacting them.  Minutes after you hit send, an employee will grab your order and start the "journey of the package." The fulfillment center out near the Pittsburgh International Airport has...
PITTSBURGH, PA
nextpittsburgh.com

How the Strip District gay bar Lucky’s has survived construction and cultural shifts

The Real Luck Café, known by most folks as “Lucky’s,” may be the most aptly named bar in Pittsburgh. In 2019, the Pittsburgh Planning Commission approved a new development located next door to the gritty Strip District gay bar at 1519 Penn Ave. The developer’s plans included buying Lucky’s to make it simpler and cheaper to demolish the adjacent seven-story former cold storage structure (known as the Wholey’s fish building).
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Gainey proposes $1.5M contract to assess 150 Pittsburgh bridges

Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey has proposed to spend $1.5 million to contract a company to help assess the structural integrity of the city’s 150 bridges. Bills in front of Pittsburgh City Council would advance Gainey’s plans to ensure local bridges are safe through the Bridge Asset Management Program.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pinjnews.org

What Killed “Equity” in Pine-Richland?

The Pine-Richland School District was working toward a policy that would protect marginalized students. Then came parent protests and the firing of a popular coach. The Pine-Richland School District occupies a rectangle of rolling hills in northern Allegheny County, part of a fast-growing region of suburbs near where the Pennsylvania Turnpike meets I-79. Like its neighbors, the Hampton Township and North Allegheny school districts, Pine-Richland is highly ranked on sites like Niche, and new homes quickly fill with families.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA

