Over the last couple of weeks, things have taken a far nastier turn in relations between the PGA and DP World tours and the LIV Golf Series. There was always going to be a fightback from the long-established organisations, perhaps wounded by the ease at which the Saudi-backed company has tempted away players such as Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau, and the expected fines and sanctions have led to counterclaims and remarkable turnarounds in the fortunes of some players.

GOLF ・ 2 DAYS AGO