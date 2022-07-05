Driver shot at after cutting man off while getting onto I-94 from Southfield Freeway

(CBS DETROIT) – A pedestrian was seriously injured on Wednesday after being struck by a vehicle while trying to cross the road, Pittsfield Township police said. The incident happened at about 6:18 p.m. on Washtenaw Avenue near Foster Avenue. Police say that a vehicle was traveling westbound on Washtenaw Avenue when a vehicle struck a pedestrian who was trying to walk across Washtenaw in a non-crosswalk area. According to police, the pedestrian, who is a Pittsfield resident, was transported to a local hospital to be treated for serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. The situation is under investigation, but police drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor. Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact the Pittsfield Township Police Department at 734-822-4958. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 22 HOURS AGO