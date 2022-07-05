Driver shot at after cutting man off while getting onto I-94 from Southfield Freeway

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A freeway shooting on I-75 in Detroit is now being investigated by police after a driver reported sounds of gunfire hitting his vehicle. One of the rounds broke his windshield, causing glass to strike him. The incident happened around 10:55 p.m. near Clay Street. The victim...
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A woman was charged after she chased a group of landscapers and eventually pinned one to a house on Tuesday in Southfield. Tiffany Hart, 50, of Dearborn, was charged with assault with intent to murder. She was arraigned Thursday morning and was given a $900,000 cash or surety.
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A man was injured in a crash and someone who approached like a good Samaritan, instead robbed him at gunpoint and shot him. The entire incident was caught on camera at a furniture store. The victim man crashed his car into a U-Haul truck and what...
YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Video from a local store caught the moment a stolen vehicle collided with another car in Washtenaw County. When the crash happens, the SUV that had been fleeing police during a pursuit Tuesday burst into flames. The aftermath showed the SUV rolled over with...
DETROIT – A witness was shot and killed after trying to convince the occupants of the at-fault car to stay at the scene of a three-vehicle crash that caused multiple injuries in Detroit, police said. Officials said the crash happened Tuesday night (July 5) in the area of West...
DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS) – The Detroit Police Department has released additional information on the Wednesday night shooting that left one officer dead. Detroit Police Chief James E. White held an emotional press conference on Thursday to break down the events, and to remember Officer Loren Courts, who passed away from the incident. “This is a […]
Four men were arrested after allegedly assaulting a Dearborn Heights Police Officer on July 4. That officer is now home recovering from a head laceration and concussion received during the altercation. Officers were called to a hookah bar in the 23000 block of Ford Road at about 5:50 p.m. July...
HARPER WOODS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Two fugitives were arrested in Harper Woods Thursday in connection to a violent carjacking in Detroit. The arrest happened on Kenosha Street near Lansdowne Avenue. Michigan State Police, the Wayne County Sheriff's Office and the Detroit Police Department surrounded the home, demanding the pair...
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A man was found fatally shot after a house fire in Detroit. The man's body was discovered inside a home in the block of Saint Clair, near Mack Avenue and French Road. According to authorities, firefighters responded to the home after receiving calls of a fire...
DETROIT (FOX 2) - James White said he's not angry, but focused. The Detroit Police chief spoke a day after one of the department's officers was shot and killed in the line of duty, while responding to reports of shots fired. When police arrived at the scene, the gunman, wielding a Draco Assault Rifle, shot out his window before shooting at the police cruiser below.
MT. CLEMENS (WWJ) – A Mount Clemens man is facing a long list of charges after a standoff with police on the Fourth of July, stemming from a dispute with his neighbor over his dog. Dwayne Lamarr Lester, 64, is facing 26 charges, including assault with intent to murder.
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – A landscaper was hospitalized Tuesday morning after reportedly being hit by a vehicle and pinned to a house while on the job in Southfield. A man working for Jasman Landscaping was weed wacking a yard at a Southfield home with two other landscapers when he was hit by a woman driving a sedan, according to the man’s co-workers at the scene. The landscapers say the woman was driving down the street and yelling at the workers for allegedly refusing to give her a quote.
On Tuesday, July 5th the Dearborn Heights Police Department says a man walked into a CVS Pharmacy on Beech Daly and Joy Road, pulled out a silver revolver, and demanded employees give him pills. “He specifically called them by name...and he also knew where these items were locked up,” says...
(WXYZ) — The 19-year-old teen who shot and killed Detroit officer Loren Courts has been identified as Ehmani Davis. Davis has a long history with the law and was set to appear in court this week on a disturbing the peace charge. Davis shot Courts using a Draco pistol...
A Michigan woman has been arrested after she was walking along the freeway with an empty 55-gallon drum on her head, according to CBS Detroit. A Michigan State Police trooper was heading northbound on 1-75 near Big Beaver Road Sunday (July 3) when they saw Ellen Baracy of Grosse Point walking on the right shoulder, according to officials. The woman had a 55-gallon drum over her head. When the trooper stopped to check on the 33-year-old Baracy, she said she was picking up litter. Police claim she was not cooperative and that "At this point, based on her erratic behavior, the trooper began to suspect she was under the influence of some type of drug."
Canton — Police are asking the public for help to find an armed man who robbed a pharmacy Saturday. According to a preliminary investigation, the suspect walked into the Devz Pharmacy at 6624 N. Canton Center near Hanford at about 1:20 p.m. Saturday and pointed a gun at the clerk. He demanded pills and cash.
