Southfield, MI

Driver shot at after cutting man off while getting onto I-94 from Southfield Freeway

By Amber Ainsworth
fox2detroit.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALLEN PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - A driver said she was shot at during a road rage incident Monday night in Metro Detroit. The...

www.fox2detroit.com

fox2detroit.com

Driver injured by glass from windshield after I-75 freeway shooting

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A freeway shooting on I-75 in Detroit is now being investigated by police after a driver reported sounds of gunfire hitting his vehicle. One of the rounds broke his windshield, causing glass to strike him. The incident happened around 10:55 p.m. near Clay Street. The victim...
DETROIT, MI
Allen Park, MI
Southfield, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Detroit, MI
City
Southfield, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
WLNS

Detroit police release new info on officer who was shot and killed

DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS) – The Detroit Police Department has released additional information on the Wednesday night shooting that left one officer dead. Detroit Police Chief James E. White held an emotional press conference on Thursday to break down the events, and to remember Officer Loren Courts, who passed away from the incident. “This is a […]
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Pedestrian Seriously Injured After Being Struck By Car Near Ann Arbor

(CBS DETROIT) – A pedestrian was seriously injured on Wednesday after being struck by a vehicle while trying to cross the road, Pittsfield Township police said. The incident happened at about 6:18 p.m. on Washtenaw Avenue near Foster Avenue. Police say that a vehicle was traveling westbound on Washtenaw Avenue when a vehicle struck a pedestrian who was trying to walk across Washtenaw in a non-crosswalk area. According to police, the pedestrian, who is a Pittsfield resident, was transported to a local hospital to be treated for serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. The situation is under investigation, but police drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor. Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact the Pittsfield Township Police Department at 734-822-4958. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
ANN ARBOR, MI
#I 94#Metro Detroit#Fox
fox2detroit.com

Man found fatally shot after house fire in Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A man was found fatally shot after a house fire in Detroit. The man's body was discovered inside a home in the block of Saint Clair, near Mack Avenue and French Road. According to authorities, firefighters responded to the home after receiving calls of a fire...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

'This should be the line;' Detroit Police Chief, department 'reeling' after officer's fatal shooting

DETROIT (FOX 2) - James White said he's not angry, but focused. The Detroit Police chief spoke a day after one of the department's officers was shot and killed in the line of duty, while responding to reports of shots fired. When police arrived at the scene, the gunman, wielding a Draco Assault Rifle, shot out his window before shooting at the police cruiser below.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Landscaper hit by car, pinned against house by angry driver while working in Southfield, witnesses say

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – A landscaper was hospitalized Tuesday morning after reportedly being hit by a vehicle and pinned to a house while on the job in Southfield. A man working for Jasman Landscaping was weed wacking a yard at a Southfield home with two other landscapers when he was hit by a woman driving a sedan, according to the man’s co-workers at the scene. The landscapers say the woman was driving down the street and yelling at the workers for allegedly refusing to give her a quote.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
WKQI Channel 955

Woman Walking Along Michigan Freeway With 55-Gallon Drum On Head Arrested

A Michigan woman has been arrested after she was walking along the freeway with an empty 55-gallon drum on her head, according to CBS Detroit. A Michigan State Police trooper was heading northbound on 1-75 near Big Beaver Road Sunday (July 3) when they saw Ellen Baracy of Grosse Point walking on the right shoulder, according to officials. The woman had a 55-gallon drum over her head. When the trooper stopped to check on the 33-year-old Baracy, she said she was picking up litter. Police claim she was not cooperative and that "At this point, based on her erratic behavior, the trooper began to suspect she was under the influence of some type of drug."
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Police seek tips in armed robbery at Canton pharmacy

Canton — Police are asking the public for help to find an armed man who robbed a pharmacy Saturday. According to a preliminary investigation, the suspect walked into the Devz Pharmacy at 6624 N. Canton Center near Hanford at about 1:20 p.m. Saturday and pointed a gun at the clerk. He demanded pills and cash.
CANTON, MI

