Columbia, DHEC partner for COVID-19 testing

COLUMBIA, SC — As many people come back or continue to go on trips during the summer, Coronavirus case levels in the state continue to climb. SC DHEC reported more than eleven thousand new Coronavirus cases last week, hospitalizations are up 15 %, and 5 new COVID-19 related deaths.
RICHLAND COUNTY (WACH) — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control issued doses of Narcan to the Richland County Sheriff's Department after two deputies were exposed to meth and fentanyl. Deputy Zaid Abdullah was exposed to meth while conducting a vehicle search and Deputy Shannon Huffman was...
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH)- Wednesday afternoon, the University of South Carolina and Lexington Medical Center announced a joint project that will help tackle a nursing staff shortage. "It’s a great day for the University of South Carolina and a great day for the Lexington Medical Center", said new University of South...
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) – The future of abortion in South Carolina is up for debate in Columbia. A plan that would ban all abortions has been the topic of heated discussion all day at the state house. Hundreds of people staked out at the state house, some since six...
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) The torrential rains may be over, but some of Columbia’s streets will be vulnerable again, the next time we get storms. As we showed you last night, drivers on Pickens street had to be rescued from their submerged vehicles . A driver had to be rescued,...
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) Caring for a loved one in the hospital is stressful, and even more so when the hospital is far from where you live. That’s why a new haven for veterans and their families is about to become a reality, its called the Fisher House. It is...
SUMTER COUNTY (WACH) — SUMTER, Sc. (WACH) --- The City of Sumter is one of ten urban areas in South Carolina that has a metropolitan planning organization, but is one of a few that does not have a biking and walking plan. So, it has started working to change...
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH)- A group of men are making an impact on the community one gas pump at a time. The group known as Ghost The Repo man, travel around South Carolina to different gas stations to provide free gas to all who show up. The group began this journey...
Columbia, S.C (WACH) — The South Carolina Air National Guard has called the Columbia Metropolitan Airport home for about four months and told us they hope to be at McEntire by November when base repairs should be completed. The F-16s are doing daily and soon, nightly training, and Thursday...
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC (WACH) — A Newberry County deputy has died after a battle with cancer. The department announced the death of Deputy Kay Ammons on Tuesday. Ammons worked at the Newberry County Detention Center for over 15 years. The department says even after her cancer diagnosis she was a hard worker.
LEXINGTON COUNTY (WACH) — 8:20 p.m. Update. Traffic has reopened on I-20 westbound in Lexington County. Eastbound traffic is still closed from South Lake Drive to Sunset Blvd. Augusta road is still closed crossing I-20 according to Lexington Police. Outbound traffic on Augusta Rd. will be detoured on to...
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect across the central and northern South Carolina Midlands until 11 p.m. Wednesday. It's just in South Carolina either, severe storms are possible from Kentucky to Virginia down to the Midlands. We're monitoring severe weather pushing in from the...
FAIRFIELD, SC — A hazardous material spill resulted from an accident between a tracker trailer and a vehicle early Thursday morning. The Fairfield County Emergency Management Department with Fairfield County Fire Service issued a shelter in place order for residents within a one-mile radius of mile marker 32 on I-77 and the Town of Ridgeway.
KERSHAW COUNTY (WACH) — Kershaw County officials received a call at 6:37 pm on Wednesday of a motor vehicle accident at the I-20 mile marker. According to Kershaw County Coroner David West, a 2010 Chevy Malibu was traveling east when he ran into the back of an 18-wheeler. The...
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Lanes have just reopened (as of about 3:40 p.m.) on I-26 near mile marker 97, the exit for Broad River Road on the northwest of Irmo. Unfortunately, traffic is still at a standstill for miles. The accident occurred around 2:45 p.m. according to SC DOT...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WACH) — Two popular car brands are the latest targets of car thieves and how the crooks are doing it has gone viral. We’re talking about Hyundais and Kias. “It’s very frustrating. It’s upsetting,” said Diane Cunningham whose car was stolen. On...
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — South Carolina State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman and three other school leaders have been awarded the 2022 Lifetime Achievement Award. The other winners include Timothy Hopkins, Deputy Superintendent for Kershaw County Schools; Dr. David O’Shields, Superintendent of Laurens District 56; Dr. Kappy Steck, and former Principal of Forest Lake Elementary in Richland School District Two.
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC (WACH) — The name of a man killed in a tubing crash on Lake Murray has been released. Newberry County Coroner Laura Kneece says 35-year-old Christopher Day died when the tube he was riding in behind a jet ski collided with another watercraft. It happened around 2:30 p.m. on July 2 near Dreher Island.
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC (WACH) — Kershaw County deputies need your help finding a missing child. Deputies believe 3-year-old Jasper Garcia was taken by his biological mother Vanessa Weatherford, who does not have lawful custody of the child. It happened at the home of Jasper’s legal guardian in the Bethune...
