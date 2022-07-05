ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boothbay, ME

The Town Tuggers reigning tug champs

By LISA KRISTOFF
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere were many firsts at the Windjammer Days Tug Across the Harbor on July 1: no construction company teams (but, there is a whole lot of building going on); there was a school team BRES (Boothbay Region Elementary School) Wildcats; a team with an anchor (BRES); an entire team from another...

Thomaston draws big crowd for Fourth of July parade

THOMASTON — Hundreds of people lined Main Street in downtown Thomaston on Monday for a Fourth of July parade, an annual tradition the community has missed for the past two years due to the pandemic. Cheers from the crowd, sometimes several rows deep, erupted as the color guard turned...
THOMASTON, ME
Wet felting workshops at Ocean Point Inn

Using wool felt as a base, learn needle felting basics and textural techniques to manipulate wool to create bark for trees, rocks that look surprisingly real and more. By the end, you’ll have a one-of-a-kind wool “painting.” The workshop led by Kristen Walsh includes blending of colors and a discussion of art techniques for perspective and design.
BOOTHBAY, ME
Maine residents report seeing a monkey on the loose

July 7 (UPI) -- Residents of Portland, Maine, reported seeing an unusual animal on the loose in the city -- a monkey. Anna McMurchy said she spotted what she believes to be a monkey running across Congress Street and climbing a fence on the other side Monday afternoon. McMurchy posted...
PORTLAND, ME
There’s a New Dog-Themed Mini Golf Course in Acton, Maine

A few years ago, mini golf lovers got very excited when a new dinosaur-themed course was being built in Arundel, Maine. As it turns out, Raptor Falls has been a massive hit, delighting families who visit the area with a challenging but fun course featuring animatronic dinosaurs and plenty of adventure. Another themed course, Jungle Adventure in Old Orchard Beach, opened to rave reviews as well, offering visitors a chance to play an indoor course under black lights with some 3D elements to it. Since themed courses have become a hit in Maine, another has burst on the scene in Acton, and it's all about dogs.
ACTON, ME
Gravel road workshop free to Adams/Knickerbocker watershed residents

Minimizing soil erosion and runoff are a primary concern for protecting Adams Pond and Knickerbocker Lake water quality. The proper maintenance of gravel roads in the watersheds is important for providing residents safe access to their properties and minimizing costly capital repairs to these roads over time, but it is also an important part of protecting our public water supplies from degradation.
BOOTHBAY, ME
Boothbay Harbor Memorial Library

Join us Saturday, July 9, 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. at the Railway Village Museum for Books in Boothbay, the largest single-day literary event in Maine! This free, family-friendly literary event brings Maine authors and book lovers together. Books in Boothbay is an annual celebration of Maine authors, and the Maine literary tradition.
BOOTHBAY, ME
Summer Events at The Lincoln Home

Save these dates to Help Us Celebrate our 95th Birthday. On July 14, The Boneheads will perform an outdoor evening concert with dancing on our lawn overlooking the River. Delicious offerings from The Salty Boyz and Blazing Tomato food trucks, oysters, ice cream and drinks will be available for purchase.
NEWCASTLE, ME
Definitive Brewing Opens Outdoor Beer Garden in Old Orchard Beach, Maine

When it comes to breweries, Definitive Brewing has executed one of the quickest expansions in Maine. The company started just 5 years ago when a group of friends that loved beer decided to collaborate and make some beer of their own. About a year later, Definitive Brewing was born and opened their flagship location along Beer-dustrial Way in Portland. Two years later, they expanded to Kittery, opening a beloved location near the border of New Hampshire. In December of 2021, the brewery expanded to a third location near the base lodge at Sunday River. Now, Definitive has moved into another Maine summertime hotspot, opening a 4th location in Old Orchard Beach.
OLD ORCHARD BEACH, ME
Offshore Community Benefits Group meeting July 7

The Offshore Community Benefits Group will meet Thursday, July 7 from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Boothbay Town Office. The group has decided to meet the first and third Thursdays of each month to discuss a community benefits package for Boothbay/Boothbay Harbor residents that will be presented to NEAV/ University of Maine/Offshore Wind Representatives for when work begins onshore to accommodate the wind turbine cable that will be landing in East Boothbay.
BOOTHBAY, ME
Midcoast Conservancy offers paddle series on Damariscotta Lake

Anyone eager to explore Damariscotta Lake is invited to join Midcoast Conservancy for monthly paddles this summer! This unique lake has wonders around every corner. What better way to discover the lake than from the seat of a kayak?. Thursdays from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., through Sept. 1, participants will...
DAMARISCOTTA, ME
Café Sci and open house return to Bigelow Laboratory

Bigelow Laboratory for Ocean Sciences in East Boothbay recently announced that it will again open its doors for two popular, free events this summer! Its series of Café Sci talks will be at the laboratory at 5 p.m. on Tuesdays from July 12 through Aug. 2, and its open house will be held July 15 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
BOOTHBAY, ME
Central Maine to host U12 Major World Series for first time

Games to be played at Purnell Wrigley, Waterville and Maine’s Fenway, in Oakland. For the first time ever, Maine hosts the Cal Ripken U12 Major 60 World Series right here in Waterville and Oakland. Twelve teams from across the United States play six pool play games per day from August 6 – 10, with playoff games, August 11 – 13. Games will be played at Purnell Wrigley, in Waterville, and Maine’s Fenway, in Oakland.
WATERVILLE, ME
62nd Boothbay Region Antiques Show July 9 … but with a twist

The 62nd Boothbay Region Antiques Show & Sale returns to the Boothbay Common this Saturday, July 9 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with a significant change this year. This year’s show will have about 25 dealers from four different states displaying and selling fine antique furniture, country Americana, primitives, jewelry, silver, decorative arts, linens, Christmas antiques, books, and oriental rugs.
BOOTHBAY, ME
Celebrating Lincoln Home’s 95th with The Boneheads

Help us celebrate 95 years of serving seniors and our Lincoln County community! Our Outdoor Music Events bring community, visitors, old friends, new friends, residents and families together for an amazing evening. Last year, this was a sell out! Bring your lawn chairs. On Thursday, July 14, from 6 to...
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
Central Maine Has Another New Restaurant

In the wake of all of the COVID-caused closures, it is great to see so many new hospitality businesses open in the State of Maine. In Central Maine, we have seen close to a dozen new restaurants and bars open within the last six months. And, there are even more scheduled to open in the next year.
WINTHROP, ME
Hamblett graduates from Emmanuel College

Lincoln Hamblett of East Boothbay graduated from Emmanuel College in Boston, Massachusetts on Saturday, May 14 during the College's 100th Commencement Exercises on its campus. Hamblett received a bachelor of science in neuroscience during the ceremony. This fall she will live in Boston while applying to grad school and is...
Maine Art Gallery: ‘Surroundings’ opens July 16

It’s always fascinating to see how artists interpret their surroundings. The four artists featured in Maine Art Gallery’s upcoming show express not only the observed world, but also the circumstances, conditions, and objects that surround them. Visit the gallery Saturday, July 16 from 4-7 p.m. for the opening...
WISCASSET, ME
‘Paddle for a Purpose’ raises nearly $20,000

On June 11, an estimated 100 kayakers, paddleboarders and hardy Mainers in canoes met at the Damariscotta Boat Launch for the first annual “Paddle for a Purpose,” a fundraising event dreamed up by the beautiful humans at Carson Douglas Landscape Architecture, Midcoast Kayak, and Glidden Point Oysters. Adventurers with big hearts donated nearly $20,000 to help kids “Get off the Grid and Into Their Hearts” with Hearty Roots’ esteem-building outdoor adventure program! Paddlers got creative as they turned out to support kids in Lincoln County. Participants from Knickerbocker Group in Boothbay brought their best boat flair, adding team flags to their vessels, others wore matching outfits, and even little surfers got into the spirit of the day, dry-surfing on paddleboards at the after-hour party with music by The Gainers, surrounded by raffle items donated by Midcoast businesses and beyond.
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME

