The Town Tuggers reigning tug champs

When it comes to breweries, Definitive Brewing has executed one of the quickest expansions in Maine. The company started just 5 years ago when a group of friends that loved beer decided to collaborate and make some beer of their own. About a year later, Definitive Brewing was born and opened their flagship location along Beer-dustrial Way in Portland. Two years later, they expanded to Kittery, opening a beloved location near the border of New Hampshire. In December of 2021, the brewery expanded to a third location near the base lodge at Sunday River. Now, Definitive has moved into another Maine summertime hotspot, opening a 4th location in Old Orchard Beach.

OLD ORCHARD BEACH, ME ・ 17 HOURS AGO