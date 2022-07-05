Meghan King Is Reportedly Dating Somone New After Her Split From Cuffe Biden Owens

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in late June and early July 2022, starting with this former reality TV star… On July 3, TMZ broke the news that Meghan King has a new boyfriend: She reportedly started dating businessman Trevor Colhoun — an heir to the John Deere tractor fortune — after they met through mutual friends in April. (Check him out here.) The following day, a Page Six source said that the "Real Housewives of Orange County" alum and her new beau "are very happy in their new relationship." Meghan split from her third husband — President Joe Biden's nephew, Cuffe Biden Owens — in late 2021 following a whirlwind courtship of just a few months. Trevor, meanwhile, reportedly split from his wife — whom he's now divorcing — in October 2021. According to multiple media outlets, he has two children and is based in New Orleans.

