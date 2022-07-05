ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Meghan King Is Reportedly Dating Somone New After Her Split From Cuffe Biden Owens

By Kathryn Cook
Nicki Swift
Nicki Swift
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Meghan King has had plenty of highly publicized relationships in her life. As fans know, we first met the bubbly blond in 2014 on "The Real Housewives of Orange County," per IMDb. During her time on the series, King was married to former St. Louis Cardinals star Jim Edmonds. During their...

www.nickiswift.com

Comments / 0

Related
wonderwall.com

'Real Housewives' alum has a new boyfriend less than a year after whirlwind romance with Biden's nephew, plus more celeb love news

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in late June and early July 2022, starting with this former reality TV star… On July 3, TMZ broke the news that Meghan King has a new boyfriend: She reportedly started dating businessman Trevor Colhoun — an heir to the John Deere tractor fortune — after they met through mutual friends in April. (Check him out here.) The following day, a Page Six source said that the "Real Housewives of Orange County" alum and her new beau "are very happy in their new relationship." Meghan split from her third husband — President Joe Biden's nephew, Cuffe Biden Owens — in late 2021 following a whirlwind courtship of just a few months. Trevor, meanwhile, reportedly split from his wife — whom he's now divorcing — in October 2021. According to multiple media outlets, he has two children and is based in New Orleans.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Meghan King’s Dating History: Jim Edmonds, Cuffe Owens and More

Searching for The One. Meghan King has experienced plenty of ups and downs in her dating life, from her and Jim Edmonds' messy divorce to her whirlwind romance with Cuffe Owens. The Bravolebrity has never been shy about her love life — especially after she split from Edmonds in October 2019. Following the pair’s separation, […]
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Edmonds
Person
Joe Biden
Person
John Deere
Reality Tea

Tamra Judge And Alexis Bellino Are Allegedly In Talks To Return To Real Housewives Of Orange County

“The casting for next season is some of the best casting we’ve had. I have not been this excited about casting in a long time,” said Andy Cohen back in 2020 before the major Season 16 Real Housewives of Orange County casting shake up. How did he do? Over the last few years the show has said goodbye to Tamra Judge, Vicki Gunvalson, and Kelly Dodd and added Heather Dubrow, Jen Armstrong, and Noella Bergener to the mix.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
PopSugar

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker Spotted Out Together Following Reported Split

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker may not have called it quits on their relationship after all. On June 22, E! News reported that a source close to the "Kardashians" star said the couple "hit a rough patch recently" and decided to break up. However, just four days later, Jenner and Booker were spotted out together at Soho House in Malibu, CA, appearing to be all smiles.
MALIBU, CA
Parade

Sophia Bush Reportedly Marries Grant Hughes in Oklahoma Wedding

The One Tree Hill alum said "I do" to fiancée Grant Hughes over the weekend, PEOPLE reports. The couple reportedly tied the knot in his home state of Oklahoma, according to the City County Clerk’s Office. The county clerk told the outlet that a duplicate of the marriage...
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Imdb
HollywoodLife

Kylie Jenner Goes Off On Alleged Instacart Worker For ‘Lying’ About Hearing Her Son ‘Scream’

Kylie Jenner shut down claims by a TikToker named Pablo Tamayo, who claimed that he made a delivery to the reality star’s home in a video on Wednesday, July 6. Pablo shared his story about allegedly making an Instacart delivery to Kylie’s home, but the beauty entrepreneur fired back to say that he lied about a number of details in since-deleted comments on TikTok, according to E! News.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kylie Jenner Rocks Plunging Top At Same Club As Tristan After Calling Him ‘Worst Person’

Kylie Jenner looked amazing while attending a joint birthday party for her friends Stassie Karankolaou and Zack Bia on June 8. The mom-of-two wore a low-cut silver top for the outing, which she paired with baggy jeans. Kylie completed her night out look with sunglasses and her hair styled straight and sleek. Her sister, Kendall Jenner, was also in attendance, wearing a colorful mini dress with latex boots.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
realitytitbit.com

Chantel and Pedro exchanged vows less than 90 Days before The Family Chantel

Ever since Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno appeared on 90 Day Fiancé, fans of the show have been intrigued by their relationship. Their whirlwind romance has been full of ups and downs and the latest news appears to be that it’s more down than up. With season 4 of The Family Chantel showing trouble in paradise, Reality Titbit is taking a look back at their relationship, including their quick jump into their marriage.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

'Sister Wives' Star Mykelti Brown Reveals She Is Pregnant

Two new members of the Sister Wives family are on their way! Mykelti Brown Padron and her husband, Antonio "Tony" Padron, are expecting twins just 14 months after welcoming daughter Avalon. The 26-year-old reality television star, daughter of Christine Brown and Kody Brown, shared the big news on social media Thursday alongside sweet photos with her firstborn and husband.
CELEBRITIES
People

Erika Girardi Ordered by Judge to Give Back Her $750K Diamond Earrings Purchased by Ex Tom Girardi

Erika Girardi is being forced to give up one of her very pricey possessions after a judge ruled it was purchased with stolen funds. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star fought to keep a pair of $750,000 diamond earrings her estranged husband Tom Girardi purchased for her in March 2007. However, during a hearing on Tuesday in Los Angeles, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Barry Russell ruled that the former trial attorney purchased the jewelry with money that was supposed to go to his clients, who were injured by a demarcated diabetes drug known as Rezulin.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Nicki Swift

Nicki Swift

47K+
Followers
31K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.

 https://www.nickiswift.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy