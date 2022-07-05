“Newsies” opens at the Muni this Friday

PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria City Hall will be open, but without air conditioning, on Thursday, July 7, and Friday, July 8. City Hall receives its chilled air from the Peoria Civic Center, next door, which is undergoing chiller replacement this week and into the weekend. The new chillers were...
PEORIA/ EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria and East Peoria’s largest fourth of July fireworks display returned after two years due to covid concerns. “It’s good to be back, we are glad to be here,” said one attendee from Bloomington, Shawn Holmes. People lined the riverfront...
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Business is booming in Bloomington. “I have a love for downtown Bloomington,” said co-owner of Under the Ground Blono, Jackie Gunderson. More than 10 businesses opened their doors within the past two years. “Downtown Bloomington is gritty, and I love to see it kind...
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Spectators on the Peoria side of the river during Red White and Boom were treated to a view like no other. Eastward winds carried the massive display over the Peoria side of the Illinois River, causing the fireworks to go off above spectator’s heads in a clear night sky. But while the fireworks were directly above, so was the debris.
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - We have just one more day of this active weather pattern until dry, sunny and comfortable weather comes our way for the weekend. Until then, we’ll see chances for showers and storms tonight and tomorrow. Some of these may produce heavy rain and gusty winds at times.
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Big changes are coming to two of downtown Peoria’s busiest streets next year. Adams Street - from Walnut to Hamilton, and Jefferson Avenue - from Walnut to Fayette, will soon change from one-way to two-way streets. The project will also install bike lanes...
The “Acting” part was removed from Summer Beck-Griffith’s title as Director of Lincoln Library following a 9 – 0 affirmative vote at Tuesday night’s City Council meeting. Among the new director’s top priorities?. “A push to get all of our public-facing computers replaced with...
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A former Peoria City Council candidate was arrested Thursday on domestic battery charges. Aaron Chess Jr. ran against Denise Jackson and Denise Moore for the District 1 seat in 2021. Chess only received 14.8% of the votes in that race. As a college senior in...
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — A handful of people got hurt in the Peoria area because of fireworks. While nobody came into OSF Saint James in Pontiac, the OSF Saint Francis Emergency Department Manager said there were five separate cases over the past week. There were also no injuries reported...
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Starting in 2005, Tazewell County lost 15 teens to fatal car crashes over the course of 15 months. For some members of the county sheriff’s department, that caused them to hit the gas on implementing change. Deputy Sheriff John Shallenberger established the Tazewell...
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Grain markets, financials, energy stocks and much of the market fell hard Tuesday. After the July 4 holiday, investors began pulling money from the market on recessionary fears. “Anytime they are looking for inflation, commodities usually rally. So they’ll put money into those commodities,” said Kent Stutzman of Advance Trading in […]
When the Moffatt cemetery on Peoria's South Side was razed in the 1950s, it was more than just tombstones that were lost. It was the stories of the hundreds of people buried there. The rediscovery of the old Moffatt Cemetery begins with Bob Hoffer's genealogical quest to find out where...
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Loved ones are remembering the life of 19-year-old Quinton Scott. He is the 12th homicide in Peoria this year. “He had a purpose and I feel like his impact on us was everything,” said Marcellus Sommerville, CEO of Peoria’s Friendship House. Scott...
BARTONVILLE (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The E.D. Edwards coal plant will close by the end of the year. But a new proposal is causing some disagreements on how to deal with a specific part of the process. The company that owns the plant, Vistra Corp. based out of Houston,...
CHILLICOTHE (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A 10-month old child suffered a burn to the arm from fireworks at Three Sisters Park in Chillicothe on Fourth of July night, according to the community’s fire chief. Fire Chief Marvin Roderick said an ember from the fireworks display floated onto the...
PONTIAC, Ill. (WMBD) — As communities clean up fireworks following the Fourth of July; some central Illinois communities are picking up following strong thunderstorms Monday night. Despite the hot and muggy weather Tuesday, Pontiac Public Works crews continue to clear Chautauqua Park. Many large trees were uprooted within the...
CREVE COEUR, Ill. – We’re learning more about an accident Wednesday morning about an accident in Creve Coeur involving an Illinois State Police squad car. State troopers are now telling 25 News the accident at Freedom Gas in Creve Coeur just before 7:00 a.m. happened as a trooper was responding to a call, lights and sirens activated.
