Soccer

Alexia Putellas suffers knee sprain days before Spain Euro 2022 opener

By Matt O'Connor-Simpson
90min
90min
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Alexia Putellas' Euro 2022 involvement is in doubt after she suffered a sprained knee just days before Spain's tournament opener. The 2021 Ballon d'Or Feminin winner has been capped exactly 100 times by La Furia...

The Guardian

Mature Miedema fuels Netherlands hope of retaining Euro crown

The Netherlands are about to enter Euro 2022 but all is not as it should be as far as the holders are concerned. The team that swept to the trophy five years ago on home soil amid fanatic support have been on a bumpy ride over the past few weeks and face Sweden, one of the tournament favourites, at Bramall Lane on Saturday tonight.
CBS Sports

USWNT vs. Jamaica live stream: Watch Concacaf W Championship online, TV start time for U.S. women's soccer

The United States women's national team will square off against Jamaica in Matchday 2 of the Concacaf W Championship. The USWNT are coming off of a 3-0 win against Haiti and Jamaica defeated Mexico 1-0 to open the tournament as both teams sit atop Group A standings. A win for either side will put them in prime position to win the group with one game remaining.
buckinghamshirelive.com

Spain v Finland at Stadium MK: Directions, parking and ticket prices for Women's Euro 2022 match

Milton Keynes plays host to Women's Euro 2022 as Spain takes on Finland in group B today (July 8). Spain are seen as the favourites, having made it through to the quarter-finals last time out in 2017 and not lost any of their last five matches. But it is an open question as to how they will perform without star midfielder Alexia Putellas, who is out due to an ACL injury.
90min

Simone Magill ruled out of Euro 2022 due to knee injury

Simone Magill has been ruled out of the remainder of Euro 2022 after suffering a serious knee injury during Northern Ireland's opening Group A fixture against Norway. Northern Ireland are competing at their maiden major tournament at this summer's European Championships, and began their campaign with a 4-1 defeat to the Norwegians on Thursday.
The Independent

England under ‘massive pressure’ at Euro 2022, claims Norway boss

England are under “massive pressure” to deliver at their home European Championship but have a genuine chance of glory, according to Norway boss Martin Sjogren.Sjogren’s side warmed up for a tantalising Euro 2022 showdown with the Lionesses by easing to a 4-1 win over tournament debutants Northern Ireland on Thursday in Southampton.The Swede expects a “totally different” challenge in Norway’s second Group A match as he seeks to burst the bubble of Sarina Wiegman’s hosts following the joy of their 1-0 win over Austria in front of a record-breaking attendance of 68,871 at Old Trafford.“It looked amazing, a huge crowd,...
90min

Netherlands relishing tough opening Euro 2022 clash vs Sweden

Netherlands coach Mark Parsons is relishing his team opening up their Euro 2022 campaign on Saturday with a clash against Sweden in a repeat of a 2019 World Cup semi-final. The Dutch are reigning continental champions after lifting the lifting the trophy at Euro 2017 but face arguably the toughest test of anyone in the first round of games this time around, with Sweden the highest FIFA-ranked side at the tournament.
90min

VIDEO: Paul Pogba teases Juventus return from private jet

Paul Pogba has shared a video from on board a private jet to tease his imminent return to Juventus. The midfielder left Manchester United for the second time at the end of his contract and is set to sign for the Bianconeri - also for a second time - on a free transfer after the Italian giants saw off competition from the likes of Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain.
90min

Luis Suarez rules out reunion with Lionel Messi at Inter Miami

Luis Suarez has poured cold water on the notion of him linking up with former Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi at MLS side Inter Miami. The forwards formed two parts of the famous 'MSN' front three at Barcelona between 2014 and 2017. Suarez and Messi alone scored a combined 864 goals in 1,057 appearances for the Blaugrana, winning a number of major honors.
90min

Jesse Marsch issues update on Raphinha future

Leeds manager Jesse Marsch has issued an update on Raphinha's future, amid strong interest from Chelsea, Arsenal and Barcelona. The forward has been Leeds' offensive talisman for the past two seasons but he is widely expected to depart Elland Road this summer. 90min understands that Raphinha is holding out on...
90min

Pedri changes Barcelona shirt number to take iconic jersey

Barcelona have confirmed that Pedri will take over the club’s number eight shirt after it was vacated by veteran star Dani Alves. The jersey was made famous at Camp Nou in recent times by Barca legend Andres Iniesta, while it was worn in the past by the likes of Hristo Stoichkov, Bernd Schuster and Sandor Kocsis.
90min

Man Utd increase offer to €50m for Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez

Manchester United have made an increased offer to Ajax for Lisandro Martinez, and are confident of winning the race to sign the Argentinian international ahead of Premier League rivals Arsenal. 90min understands United's latest offer is worth around €50m, inclusive of bonuses, with the overall figure reaching the valuation Ajax...
90min

Norway 4-1 Northern Ireland: Player ratings as favourites secure straightforward win

From St Mary's Stadium - Norway kicked off their Women's Euro 2022 campaign with a win, breezing to a 4-1 victory over minnows Northern Ireland on the south coast. The heavy favourites wasted no time exerting their dominance, racing into a three-goal lead inside 30 minutes. Northern Ireland then gave them a scare with a Julie Nelson header, but Guro Reiten soon had the 'home side' back in control and Norway then coasted to the full-time whistle.
90min

Transfer rumours: Chelsea's De Jong bid; Man Utd increase Martinez offer

Chelsea are hoping to beat Manchester United to the signing of Frenkie de Jong by offering Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso plus £51m to Barcelona in a part-exchange deal. The Blues are also in advanced talks to bring former youth academy prospect Nathan Ake back to the club from Manchester City, as they look to strengthen their defence.
90min

90min

