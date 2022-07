On a Thursday morning in June, I took stylist Allison Bornstein somewhere even my closest friends have never been invited: into my closet. Well, not exactly in my closet. Bornstein’s tour through an explosion of floral dresses, oversized button-down shirts, and wide-leg trousers was mediated by a laptop precariously balanced on a pile of laundry. She was virtually venturing into the mess to help me with a real-world problem: A few months into BAZAAR’s return to the office, I hadn’t figured out how to turn my samplings of the trends I write about into a consistent (and true-to-me) look. I wanted Bornstein to help me find the through line in my style, one I could wear with confidence in front of my impeccably dressed coworkers.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 4 HOURS AGO