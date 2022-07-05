Elderly woman dies in fire likely ignited when filling oil lamp, authorities say

An elderly woman was filling an oil lamp Saturday when a fire ignited at her Buford home, killing her, according to authorities.

Barbara Ann Maddox, 84, was found dead near her front door around 1:15 p.m. July 2 in the 5400 block of Orchard Way.

Neighbors called 911 after seeing smoke coming from her home, Hall County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman B.J. Williams said.

Sheriff’s Office investigators believe Maddox was filling an oil lamp when she unintentionally ignited the fire, Williams said.

The Sheriff’s Office and Marshal’s Office are investigating the fire and Maddox’s death.

Maddox’s body was sent for an autopsy.