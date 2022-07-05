Florida man arrested in standoff after making threats to deputies, officials say

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – Several agencies were involved in a standoff with a wanted man on I-65, which shut down traffic for several hours Sunday evening.

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) stated in a Facebook post that around 1:00 p.m. on July 3, Michael David Kinney, 50, of Orange City, Florida, was traveling to Athens after making threats directed at LCSO.

Kinney had previously been a resident of Limestone County and had interacted with the sheriff’s office.

Officials with the Limestone County Investigations Division requested assistance from the local FBI, ATF and ALEA Fusion Center partners. A statewide message was broadcasted to law enforcement everywhere in the state, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Authorities say that Kinney was apprehended near I-65 Priceville Exit 334 after making threats against the officers. A bomb squad was called out and cleared the vehicle.

He was arrested on a warrant for making a terrorist threat and is being held at Limestone County Detention Center. No bond had been set as of Sunday evening.

