This Is The Best Comedy Club In Ohio

Photo: Getty Images

Everyone needs a good laugh every once in a while. In fact, it's good for your health. While it can't cure all ailments, the Mayo Clinic notes that laughing can stimulate your organs, activate and relieve your stress response and soothe tension — which is probably why some say laughter is the best medicine. If you're looking for a laugh, we're here to help.

The Funny Bone Comedy Club in Columbus, Ohio , is just what the doctor ordered. It ranked no. 1 in both traveler ranking and favorites on Tripadvisor . Here's the history of the Funny Bone, from their website :

Most businesses intend to enter a new market with a bang. When The Funny Bone Comedy Club and Restaurant arrive in a city, however, the sound heard was uproarious laughter. Co-Founders Mitch Kutash and Gerald Kubach opened the first Funny Bone in Pittsburgh, PA, after Gerald became enthralled with a comedy show. Years later, The Funny Bone has invaded over 25 markets and is still expanding today. The Funny Bone has been bringing nationally-recognized humorists to these clubs for over 30 years. Such superstars as Jerry Seinfeld , Rosanne Barr , Tim Allen , Drew Carey , Jim Breuer , Kathleen Madigan , John Pinette , DL Hughley , Gabriel Iglesias , Josh Blue , Ellen Degeneres and Dave Chappelle have dazzled crowds with their comedic genius. The Funny Bone also continues providing the freshest up-and-coming comedians, as well as developing local talent. The Funny Bone is a recognized pioneer in accommodating diverse community needs. From hosting numerous charitable functions, to being the gathering place for various corporate outings and meetings, to holding children's comedy and magic shows, The Funny Bone Comedy Club and Restaurant has etched a permanent mark in comedic history.

The Funny Bone Comedy Club is located at 145 Easton Town Center.