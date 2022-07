The NBA title futures odds of the Brooklyn Nets have quietly shortened in the last 24 hours. General Hospital and All My Children have nothing on the drama that is coming out of New York's second-favorite borough. In previous episodes we saw Kyrie Irving refusing to get the Covid-19 vaccination; James Harden bolting with Ben Simmons arriving; Kyrie getting permission to play home games; a play-in game; the losing end of a first-round sweep; general manager Sean Marks saying he wanted a commitment from "everyone"; Kyrie threatening to opt-out only to opt-in and Kevin Durant demanding a trade which led to an NBA Twitter frenzy that has yet to stop.

