Here's Why Katy Perry Is Facing Backlash For Her "Baby You're A Firework" Tweet

Kim Kardashian and Katie Perry among stars to protest Independence Day
Kim Kardashian and Katy Perry are among the famous faces expressing resentment over Independence Day celebrations in the wake of recent US controversies.There has been significant backlash to the US Supreme Court’s decision to end the country’s constitutional right to abortion by overturning the historic Roe v Wade judgement.“Baby you’re a firework” is a 10 but women in the US have fewer rights than an actual sparkler smh— KATY PERRY (@katyperry) July 4, 2022Kardashian reshared a post to her Instagram story which read: “4th of July has been cancelled due to a shortage of Independence. Sincerely, Women” and added a...
Maya Hawke "Wouldn't Exist" If Mom Uma Thurman Hadn't Been Able To Get A Safe Abortion When She Was A Teen
"Both of my parents' lives would have been derailed if she hadn't have had access to safe and legal healthcare — fundamental healthcare."
Selena Gomez Speaks Out Against Roe v. Wade Reversal at ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Premiere: ‘I’m Just Not Happy’
Click here to read the full article. “Only Murders in the Building” star Selena Gomez took a moment during the second season’s red carpet premiere to speak out against the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, effectively ending federal protections for abortion access. “It’s about voting,” Gomez told Variety. “It’s about getting men — men needing to stand up and also speak against this issue. It’s also the amount of women that are hurting. I’m just not happy and I hope that we can do everything in our power to do something to change that.” .@SelenaGomez on what Hollywood can do...
21 People Who Are So Clever With Their Insults, They Should Teach A Creative Writing Class
"If I had one hour left to live, I'd spend it in this class because it feels like an eternity."
Read Elon Musk's letter to Twitter calling off his $44 billion takeover deal
Elon Musk's lawyers told the SEC he was terminating his offer to buy Twitter. Musk said in April he would pay $44 billion for the social media platform.
Someone Shared A Wholesome Keanu Reeves Moment They Witnessed At The Airport, And My Heart Seriously Can't Take Another One Of These
Here's further proof that he's the greatest guy ever.
Taylor Swift Drops Haunting New Single ‘Carolina’ from ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’
Swift dropped the chilling tune from the “Where the Crawdads Sing” soundtrack at midnight. The thriller, starring Daisy Edgar-Jones, is about a girl named Kya abandoned in the marshes of North Carolina. She raises herself, and learns to read with the help of a local boy. Kya grows up to write nature almanacs, but the story takes a turn when she is accused of murder. The film was adapted from a book by the same name.
Everything We Know So Far About "Stranger Things" Season 5
Every ending has a beginning, but I'm just not ready.
Billboard
A Timeline of Everything Harry Styles Has Said About Taylor Swift
“Haylor” never goes out of style. It’s been 10 years since Taylor Swift and Harry Styles were rumored to be dating, as they were spotted strolling around New York City’s Central Park Zoo in December 2012. While the suspected couple never publicly confirmed their short-lived relationship, fans have since gotten songs from both artists that are widely believed to be about their whirlwind romance, from Styles’ “Ever Since New York” and “Two Ghosts” to Swift’s “Out of the Woods” and the aptly titled “Style.”
27 Unpopular "Stranger Things" Takes That Are Hotter Than Hopper's Flamethrower
The last submission on this list sends a shiver up my spine.
Selena Gomez Says She Felt ‘Ashamed’ After Shooting One of Her Album Covers
Selena Gomez isn't too fond of one of the album covers from her pop era. The Only Murders in the Building star participated in The Hollywood Reporter’s TV comedy actress roundtable alongside other stars including Amy Schumer, Bridget Everett, Quinta Brunson, Molly Shannon, and Tracee Ellis Ross. The actors discussed their respective projects as well as their individual journeys in the entertainment industry. During the discussion, Schumer said Gomez was “was sexualized at such a young age” then applauded how the actor, pop star, and Rare Beauty founder has “rejected that and have really found your own style and your own presence.”
Showbiz411
Taylor Swift Throws Her Hat in the 2023 Oscar Ring against Lady Gaga with “Carolina”
Taylor Swift has thrown her hat into the 2023 Oscar ring. Her new single, “Carolina,” is from “Where the Crawdads Sing,” the adaptation of the best selling book. It won’t matter if the movie is a hit, just having Taylor on the charts will propel her into the Oscar ring next winter.
"Stranger Things" Star Jamie Campbell Bower Is Absolutely Not Getting Enough Credit For His Work As Vecna, And Here's The Proof
"I loved talking in the voice..."
These Fan Reactions Prove Hulu's "The Princess" Is The Fairytale We Never Knew We Needed
Joey King kicks some SERIOUS butt.
Inside Randy Jackson’s Dramatic Weight Loss Transformation: Photos From ‘American Idol’ and Beyond
When American Idol aired its first season in 2002, Randy Jackson and fellow judges Simon Cowell and Paula Abdul became an instant hit with the audience. By season 2, the Journey bassist was diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes. He decided to undergo gastric bypass surgery leading to a dramatic weight loss transformation.
Taylor Swift explains the meaning behind her new song ‘Carolina’
Taylor Swift has explained the meaning behind her latest release, “Carolina,” which features in the forthcoming film Where the Crawdad Sings.The singer revealed in March that she would be contributing an original song to the soundtrack for the movie, based on the novel of the same name.On Friday (24 June), upon the track’s release, the “All Too Well” singer posted on Twitter to share the story behind the new music.“About a year & half ago I wrote a song about the story of a girl who always lived on the outside, looking in. Figuratively & literally,” Swift wrote.“The juxtaposition...
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari’s wedding: See which family, friends attended
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari tied the knot Thursday, and the guest list was very exclusive. Page Six learned that approximately 50 people were invited, and just one family member from Spears’ side reportedly made the cut. The pop icon’s brother, Bryan Spears, was the only relative on the bride’s side to snag an invitation, according to TMZ, although it appears he did not attend anyway. It is unclear which of Asghari’s family members made it to the nuptials, although he’s very close to his sisters, Maddie Asghari and Fay Asghari. The celebrities in attendance included Madonna, Paris Hilton and husband Carter Reum, Kathy...
The Austin Butler Sweaty Elvis Meme Is Hilarious, Relatable, And Oddly Specific
"Me looking at the iPad register before pressing no tip."
Tell Me The Song Lyrics You Misheard For Years And How You Found Out The Real Ones
Even though I know the right lyrics to "Toxic" now I can't hear it any other way.
My Friend's Dad Sent Me A Bunch Of Extremely Creepy DMs — Should I Tell Her?
"A close friend of mine's dad recently slid into my DMs, and I'm not sure if I should tell her about it."
