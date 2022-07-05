Here's Why Katy Perry Is Facing Backlash For Her "Baby You're A Firework" Tweet

Click here to read the full article. “Only Murders in the Building” star Selena Gomez took a moment during the second season’s red carpet premiere to speak out against the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, effectively ending federal protections for abortion access. “It’s about voting,” Gomez told Variety. “It’s about getting men — men needing to stand up and also speak against this issue. It’s also the amount of women that are hurting. I’m just not happy and I hope that we can do everything in our power to do something to change that.” .@SelenaGomez on what Hollywood can do...

CELEBRITIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO