People Are Talking About Films That Are Guaranteed To Elevate Your Brain To A New Level Of Consciousness, And I Wholeheartedly Agree

Related
Why So Many People Are Wearing Suits To Watch The New 'Minions' Movie
The new prequel to “Despicable Me” has dropped — and people are taking it *very* seriously. “Minions: The Rise of Gru” is now out in cinemas, and viewers are flocking to see it in their best outfits — and by that, we mean formal suits and ties.
The teens disrupting Minions screenings might actually be the saviours of cinema | Stuart Heritage
‘Gentleminions’ being turned away from showings of the latest Despicable Me spinoff should be nectar for the ailing industry
Tell Us Which Actor Was So Convincing, You Actually Believed They Were The Real Life Person They Were Portraying
I will never doubt Austin Butler's abilities again after Elvis.
"Stranger Things" Star Jamie Campbell Bower Is Absolutely Not Getting Enough Credit For His Work As Vecna, And Here's The Proof
"I loved talking in the voice..."
IN THIS ARTICLE
Jim Carrey Fans Worried After Seeing Online Ads About His "Heartbreaking Passing" — What's Going On?
Another day, another celebrity hoax, we suppose? It seems that every few months, the internet trolls get a little bored and decide to make up some terribly inaccurate information about a celeb. Naturally, it goes viral, and even though the claim is usually lacking substantial evidence and makes absolutely no sense, people somehow believe it. And then they send the post to their friends and share the news on Twitter and fuel this falsehood even more. Make. It. Stop.
hotnewhiphop.com
Azealia Banks Calls Beyoncé A Creep Who Watches Everything She Does
Azealia Banks is getting a lot of deserved praise right now. She has always been a champion for house music and her early work certainly fits within that genre. Some fans believe her contributions to house music are immense and that Beyoncé and Drake's latest forays into house music can be attributed to Banks' influence.
buzzfeednews.com
Billie Eilish Revealed She Slept In A Bed With Her Parents And Brother Until The Age Of 11 Due To Her Debilitating Separation Anxiety
Over the years since she shot to fame as a young teenager, Billie Eilish has gained huge success. In fact, the 20-year-old singer-songwriter is already halfway to achieving the super-rare EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony awards) status!. Aside from her career-focused accolades, however, Billie has long been vocal about...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sharon Stone says she has lost '9 children by miscarriage': 'It is no small thing, physically nor emotionally'
Women are often made to feel that losing a baby is "something to bear alone and secretly," the actor wrote on Instagram.
ComicBook
Thor: Love and Thunder Star Tessa Thompson Says Valkyrie's Sexuality Was "Big Topic" in New Movie
Marvel Studios will unleash Thor: Love and Thunder into theaters worldwide next weekend, and it looks like it'll be an absolutely bonkers time at the movies. Love and Thunder has already been screened to select members of the press, with the early reactions being pretty exceptional. The films runtime is on the shorter side for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so the film will have to cover a lot of ground in a short period of time. Tessa Thompson, who plays Valkyrie, has revealed that her characters sexuality was a major topic in the upcoming sequel. While speaking with Yahoo Entertainment, Thompson detailed how that impacts the storyline.
Drake Names Tristan Thompson His Best Man As He Weds 23 Brides In “Falling Back” Music Video
Click here to read the full article. Drake has finally “settled down” and “tied the knot,” but, not in the traditional sense. The Toronto-bred musician walked down the aisle to “marry” 23 different women in the music video for his latest single, “Falling Back.” The uptempo song is featured on his surprise album Honestly Nevermind released last Friday (June 17). In the Director X-directed video, the dapper groom is given a pep talk by NBA player and fellow Toronto native Tristan Thompson whose public dating profile adds humor to the fictional nuptials. The two men are real-life friends who have been seen...
Billie Eilish Is Not Happy The World Keeps Paying Attention To Johnny Depp And Amber Heard Drama In The Face Of The Roe V. Wade Decision
Billie Eilish opens up about "TV," Amber Heard and Johnny Depp, and her feelings about Roe V. Wade decision leading to the song.
Meet Naezrah Desir, a 25-year-old Black beauty influencer taking over TikTok with her 'shapeshifting' and 'otherworldly' makeup content
"I'm not trying to be someone else," Desir told Insider. "I'm just simply posting my art and ... enjoying people loving the art that I create."
Amber Heard's Beauty is Latest Weapon for Johnny Depp Fans | Opinion
They get unfathomably furious when she goes to the shops. They froth with vitriol when she dares to open her mouth on television. Now the latest—and perhaps strangest—thing that Johnny Depp's troll army loves to attack Amber Heard with is her own beauty. "She didn't deserve this beauty,"...
Chris Evans Is ‘Frustrated’ Same-Sex Kiss in ‘Lightyear’ Is Up for Debate, Banned in Saudi Arabia
Click here to read the full article. Chris Evans has no time for the debate over the same-sex kiss in “Lightyear.” The MCU alum voices the titular Buzz Lightyear in the Disney/Pixar animated film, in theaters June 17. Uzo Aduba plays fellow scientist Hawthorne, who is married to another woman. A kiss between her and her wife was cut from the film and later reinstated amid the “Don’t Say Gay” bill-backing backlash toward Disney. The film is currently banned from release in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Kuwait due to LGBTQ+ themes — not unexpected over some Middle Eastern...
Martin Sheen Regrets Changing Name, Wishes He Had the ‘Courage’ to Go by Ramon Estévez
Click here to read the full article. When Martin Sheen began pursuing an acting career in the early 1960s, he made a crucial choice that would follow him for the rest of his life. The then-young actor, who was raised by a Spanish father and an Irish mother, opted to abandon his given name of Ramon Estévez and use the stage name Martin Sheen as a way to get more work. The move paid off, as Sheen was able to build a highly successful acting career that included roles in movies like “Apocalypse Now” and iconic TV characters including President Jed...
Cardi B Shows Off Son Wave, 9 Mos., & His Killer Dance Moves On Family Day With Offset: Watch
Cardi B, 29, gave her fans an adorable glimpse of her nine-month-old son Wave, in her latest Instagram post! The rapper cheered on her youngest child as he danced by quickly kicking his feet in the arms of his dad Offset, 30, in a new video she shared to her story. The tot was wearing an all white outfit as he smiled, which in turn, caused his proud father to smile before sweetly kissing him on the cheek.
ComicBook
A New Marvel Hero Steps Up to Replace Black Panther as Wakanda's Protector (Exclusive)
There are tough times ahead for Black Panther, but luckily a new hero is stepping up to defend Wakanda. The African nation is in a transition state, moving to a parliamentary democracy during T'Challa's Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda adventures. One of Black Panther's darkest secrets has also come to light, with his sleeper agents being assassinated by unknown attackers. T'Challa's investigation into the assassins has led to him becoming the Number One suspect, now on the run from Wakanda's secret police force, the Hatut Zeraze. Luckily for Wakanda, a young man named Tosin Oduye is looking to make a difference during the political upheaval.
Justin Bieber Asks for Prays as It's Getting 'Harder to Eat' Due to His Ramsay Hunt Syndrome Symptoms
Justin Bieber is asking his fans for prayers as the paralysis cause but Ramsay Hunt syndrome is increasingly making his daily activities more difficult. The "Peaches" singer, 28, revealed he's started having trouble eating and has asked his fans to keep in their prayers that he recovers from the condition.
A total stranger messaged me online because we look eerily alike – then things got even weirder
WHILE the Parent Trap is a fan-favorite movie, it’s hard to think something like that would happen in real life. Imagine discovering that there was someone out there who looked exactly like you and was born on the same day. A woman named Aspen Lish, who goes by @aspenlish...
BuzzFeed
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
932K+
Views
ABOUT
We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.https://www.buzzfeed.com/
Comments / 0