People Are Talking About Films That Are Guaranteed To Elevate Your Brain To A New Level Of Consciousness, And I Wholeheartedly Agree

By Amatullah Shaw
 3 days ago

Movies that change the course of cinema are hard to come by. But the film of the century is finally out and movie-goers of all ages are in a frenzy trying to catch a screening.

Klaus Vedfelt / Getty Images

It's rare for such cinematic gold to grace the silver screen and it's sure to sweep during the awards season.

Ghislain & Marie David De Lossy / Getty Images

Here's how fans are reacting to the blockbuster film, the smash hit, the one and only, Minions: The Rise of Gru :

1.

real film heads are gonna see minions: the rise of gru in theatres

@sunsspurge 01:03 AM - 29 Jun 2022

2.

Me and the boys on our way to watch Minions: The Rise of Gru

@eggmaniac_sus 06:37 AM - 28 Jun 2022

3.

Streets turned us despicable but our money still gru

@rageriders 02:24 AM - 02 Jul 2022

4.

Minions The Rise of Gru is out 2day

@_IMHEEM 05:37 PM - 30 Jun 2022

5.

it’s always “wyd” never “i bought us Minions: The Rise of Gru tickets” 😔

@bbnomula 09:40 PM - 26 Jun 2022

6.

buying her tickets to see the Rise of Gru because she is one in a minion

@the_joe_barron 04:27 AM - 28 Jun 2022

7.

Four tickets to Minions: The Rise of Gru, please

@sherlockgasm 03:12 AM - 30 Jun 2022

8.

minions the rise of gru isn't just a movie, it's a spiritual experience

@philpyoo 08:19 AM - 30 Jun 2022

9.

be careful out there y'all. i had two tickets to minions: the rise of gru in my car but someone broke in and took them and my fucking doors

@vlzxero 06:23 AM - 30 Jun 2022

10.

“i dont want to see minions: the rise of gru with you”

@josheverydaay 05:37 PM - 02 Jul 2022

11.

what if we go to the cinema… and we kiss… during minions the rise of gru…???🫣🫣😳😳👉🏻👈🏻

@carmxnfc 01:43 PM - 29 Jun 2022

12.

morbius- has jared leto- does not have kevinminions: the rise of gru- does not have jared leto- has kevinthe choice is clear

@UrbanNightmare_ 04:36 AM - 02 Jul 2022

13.

at minions: the rise of gru. a theater full of adults, not a child in sight, how god intended

@chloandersen 12:52 AM - 02 Jul 2022

14.

audience reaction to minions: the rise of gru (2022)

@suricidal 11:27 PM - 28 Jun 2022

The people have spoken. Go see Minions: The Rise of Gru today to be a part of cinematic history.

