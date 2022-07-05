People Are Talking About Films That Are Guaranteed To Elevate Your Brain To A New Level Of Consciousness, And I Wholeheartedly Agree

Movies that change the course of cinema are hard to come by. But the film of the century is finally out and movie-goers of all ages are in a frenzy trying to catch a screening.

It's rare for such cinematic gold to grace the silver screen and it's sure to sweep during the awards season.

Here's how fans are reacting to the blockbuster film, the smash hit, the one and only, Minions: The Rise of Gru :

real film heads are gonna see minions: the rise of gru in theatres @sunsspurge 01:03 AM - 29 Jun 2022

Me and the boys on our way to watch Minions: The Rise of Gru @eggmaniac_sus 06:37 AM - 28 Jun 2022

Streets turned us despicable but our money still gru @rageriders 02:24 AM - 02 Jul 2022

buying her tickets to see the Rise of Gru because she is one in a minion @the_joe_barron 04:27 AM - 28 Jun 2022

minions the rise of gru isn't just a movie, it's a spiritual experience @philpyoo 08:19 AM - 30 Jun 2022

be careful out there y'all. i had two tickets to minions: the rise of gru in my car but someone broke in and took them and my fucking doors @vlzxero 06:23 AM - 30 Jun 2022

“i dont want to see minions: the rise of gru with you” @josheverydaay 05:37 PM - 02 Jul 2022

what if we go to the cinema… and we kiss… during minions the rise of gru…???🫣🫣😳😳👉🏻👈🏻 @carmxnfc 01:43 PM - 29 Jun 2022

morbius- has jared leto- does not have kevinminions: the rise of gru- does not have jared leto- has kevinthe choice is clear @UrbanNightmare_ 04:36 AM - 02 Jul 2022

at minions: the rise of gru. a theater full of adults, not a child in sight, how god intended @chloandersen 12:52 AM - 02 Jul 2022

The people have spoken. Go see Minions: The Rise of Gru today to be a part of cinematic history.