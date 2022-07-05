ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Can You Really Speed Up a Bitcoin Transaction Using an Accelerator?

By Katie Rees
makeuseof.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile Bitcoin is certainly the most valuable and popular cryptocurrency in the industry at the moment, it is not a perfect product. Bitcoin's blockchain is now so congested that conducting a single transaction within the network can take over an hour at certain times. This issue is growing and has given...

www.makeuseof.com

CoinTelegraph

Ethereum 2.0 stakers face a 36.5% larger loss than ETH spot investors — Report

Ethereum investors who staked millions of dollars worth of Ether (ETH) tokens to become validators on its soon-to-launch proof-of-stake (PoS) network are now facing heavy paper losses. Ether spot traders outperform stakers by 36.5%. In detail, investors have locked a little over 13 million ETH into the so-called Ethereum 2.0...
u.today

SHIB and DOGE Accepted by Uber Eats, BTC and ETH Signal Incoming Turnaround, Colombia to Use XRPL for Land Registry: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

To keep you informed, U.Today has prepared the top four news stories from the past weekend. Shiba Inu, Dogecoin accepted for payment by food delivery company Uber Eats. Both the Shiba Inu and Dogecoin communities are celebrating a new use case for their beloved crypto adoption as Uber Eats, a well-known food delivery service, accepts meme coins as a means of payment via BitPay. According to a blog post by BitPay, since Uber Eats does not yet accept direct cryptocurrency payments, this method of payment is exclusive to BitPay gift cards and BitPay cards. In addition to this, Panini America, a company that specializes in sports collectibles, has announced the upcoming launch of its crypto wallet that will support cryptocurrencies such as Shiba Inu, Bitcoin and others in conjunction with BitPay. At the moment, SHIB is trading at $0.000010 and DOGE at $0.067, per CoinMarketCap.
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Analyst Who Accurately Called Massive Bitcoin Collapse Forecasts Ethereum Rally, Updates Outlook on BTC

A crypto strategist who built his huge following with timely Bitcoin calls says he is expecting rallies for both BTC and Ethereum (ETH). Pseudonymous analyst Smart Contracter tells his 208,700 Twitter followers that a sustained Ethereum bounce is in sight after the leading smart contract platform managed to stay above the 0.618 Fibonacci level.
dailyhodl.com

Co-Founder of Major Crypto Lender Says Bitcoin (BTC) Will Explode by Over 350% – Here’s His Timeline

Nexo crypto lending platform co-founder Antoni Trenchev says he’s not turning his back on Bitcoin (BTC) despite BTC losing more than 70% of its value since late 2021. In a new interview with Bloomberg Technology, Trenchev says Bitcoin experienced brutal price swings to the downside two years ago before rallying in a major way, and he anticipates BTC to manifest another bull cycle.
NEWSBTC

Coinbase Shows Crypto Market Performing Similar To Other Traditional Markets

Crypto coins exhibited exponential growth through the years, raising attention to the crypto space. There was no correlation between crypto performance and the conventional stocks of different commodities. However, all that seems to be fading into thin air from the recent activities and trends of digital assets. The chief economist...
Benzinga

Why Did Crypto-Linked Stock Coinbase Jump 13% Today?

Coinbase Global Inc COIN shares surged higher Tuesday as cryptocurrency-related stocks rebounded following recent weakness. The crypto market traded lower last week following a technical breakdown of Bitcoin BTC/USD around the 20,000 level. The decline in crypto markets accelerated after Bitcoin fell through support. Cryptocurrencies also faced selling pressure amid a selloff in broader risk assets as traditional markets continued to trend lower, closing out the worst first half of the year since 1970.
Tech Times

Blockchain Investor Mike Coral Explains When We Will See ‘Crypto Take Off’

The day after the Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell raised its policy interest rate by 0.75% in late June, crypto heavyweight Mike Coral was asked to share his thoughts on the current state of crypto market. Coral's comments were made during an interview where he said, "You need to understand...
cryptopotato.com

Crypto Price Analysis July-1: Ethereum, Cardano, Solana, Polkadot, and Polygon

This week, we take a closer look at Ethereum, Cardano, Solana, Polkadot, and Polygon. The June monthly candle close was one of the worst in crypto history with over 40% loss for Ethereum. For this reason, July does not look too optimistic and this monthly candle also opened in red today. Overall, ETH had another bad week, losing 6%.
Benzinga

Anonymous Bitcoin Whale Just Moved $67M Worth Of BTC Off Coinbase

What happened: A Bitcoin BTC/USD whale just sent $67,061,557 worth of Bitcoin off Coinbase. The BTC address associated with this transaction has been identified as: 1oLLzNHFNiaWzZ2BKMb6U2o7PHoRMykyJ. Why it matters: Bitcoin "Whales" (investors who own $10 million or more in BTC) typically send cryptocurrency from exchanges when planning to hold their...
makeuseof.com

What Are Crypto Faucets and How Do They Work?

You can get new cryptocurrencies through various means, including trading, staking, lending for profit, and holding a trading position for an extended period, among other options. However, these all require you to risk your money, a process you might not be comfortable with. What if we told you it is...
bitcoinmagazine.com

A Proposed New Framework For The Bitcoin Price

This is an opinion editorial by Vishvas Garg, a Ph.D. in pharmacoeconomics, epidemiology, pharmaceutical policy and outcomes research from the University of New Mexico. Compared to the total world population of over 7.7 billion people, bitcoin is owned in less than 150 million wallets today. While this does not mean one wallet translates to one person, it is safe to assume that the vast majority of the world population still doesn’t own any bitcoin at this time.
Motley Fool

Is Ethereum Going to Make You Richer?

Right now could be a fantastic opportunity to buy the dip. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
