Man dead following east Phoenix shooting, police say

07.03.2022 | 3:43 AM | AVONDALE – AZDPS troopers responded to reports of a collision blocking the left lanes of westbound I-10 near Dysart Road around 3:43 AM. According to DPS a black Chevy S10 pickup truck that was reportedly racing in the area when it spun out and came to a rest blocking multiple lanes. Witnesses stopped and attempted to help the driver push his truck out of the roadway. That is when another vehicle struck the S10 causing it to catch fire. The driver of the S10 was severely injured in the collision. The driver that struck the pickup initially stayed on scene but then fled on foot. The suspect described as a Hispanic male, 5’9, 180 pounds wearing a white shirt, blue jeans and tennis shoes was last seen fleeing southbound on foot from the Interstate. Troopers are urging any with one information about the incident to call 911 of or AZDPS. Fire crews arrived on scene, extinguished the fire and transported the patient to Abrazo West Hospital. I-10 westbound is expected to remain closed throughout the morning as DPS investigates. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/

AVONDALE, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO