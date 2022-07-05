ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Man dead following east Phoenix shooting, police say

fox10phoenix.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to Phoenix Police officials, the shooting happened in...

www.fox10phoenix.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AZFamily

Police make arrest following deadly head-on crash in El Mirage

EL MIRAGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - An arrest has been made following a head-on crash in El Mirage Wednesday evening that left an 11-year-old girl dead and three others hurt. It happened just after 6:30 p.m. on El Mirage Road, just north of Olive Avenue. El Mirage police arrested 28-year-old...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
12 News

Man dies from injuries following shooting in Central Phoenix

PHOENIX — Police are investigating a shooting that killed a man in Central Phoenix early Tuesday morning. After officers arrived on the scene around 3:15 a.m. near 42nd Street and McDowell Road, they found the man with multiple gunshot wounds, the Phoenix Police Department said. The victim was later...
fox10phoenix.com

No shooting happened in area of north Phoenix mall, police say

PHOENIX - Officials with the Phoenix Police Department say a shooting did not happen in the area of a north Phoenix mall on July 6, after the department received multiple calls about a shooting in the area. According to a statement, officials say multiple officers responded and spoke to witnesses...
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Phoenix Police
fox10phoenix.com

Man accused of accidentally shooting woman in car near Arizona Mills

TEMPE, Ariz. - A man faces a murder charge after police say he accidentally shot and killed a woman in a car near Arizona Mills in Tempe on July 2. Porfirio Castro, 24, was "extremely intoxicated" in the backseat of a car when he picked up a handgun from the floor in front of him, according to court documents.
ABC 15 News

Man dies following shooting near 42nd Street and McDowell Road

A man has died following a shooting at a residence near 42nd Street and McDowell Road early Tuesday morning. Police received a call for a shooting just before 3 a.m. and when they arrived, they located a man who had been shot. The man was transported to a local hospital...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Firefighters battle large fire at abandoned building in downtown Phoenix

Vigil held for 11-year-old girl killed in head-on crash in El Mirage. Family and friends gathered at Life Spring Church on Thursday night to hold a vigil for Arianna Gannon and pray for her two sisters and another church member. Gov. Ducey expands school voucher system with bill signing. Updated:...
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
12 News

Firefighters battle massive fire in downtown Phoenix

PHENIX, Va. — Phoenix firefighters were able to quickly contain a massive structure fire in downtown Phoenix and prevent it from spreading to nearby buildings. The fire broke out Thursday afternoon near 5th Avenue and Monroe Street. When firefighters arrived, they found smoke and flames coming from the roof...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Family members of teen boy shot by Glendale police heartbroken

Phoenix mayor rips governor over vetoing bill on tax funding transportation. Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego sharply criticized Gov. Doug Ducey for vetoing a bill that would create a special election to let people vote on a tax that funds transportation. Desert Ridge Marketplace placed on lockdown after loud bang heard...
AZFamily

Desert Ridge Marketplace put on lockdown due to loud bang heard during teen fight

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Scary moments for shoppers at Desert Ridge Marketplace in north Phoenix when it was put on lockdown because of fears of a possible shooting on Wednesday. Police said several people called 911 saying there was a shooting around 6 p.m. at the mall near Tatum Boulevard and the Loop 101 Pima Freeway. Police said when they got there, they learned it wasn’t a shooting at all.
kyma.com

Body recovered from Phoenix canal was homicide victim; no ID

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities were trying to identify a woman whose body was recovered from a Phoenix canal and police said it's a homicide case. Phoenix Fire Department officials said crews were initially called out to a possible water rescue around 5 a.m. Tuesday. But when crews reached the...
PHOENIX, AZ
onscene.tv

Fiery Hit & Run Crash Leaves Man Critically Injured | Avondale

07.03.2022 | 3:43 AM | AVONDALE – AZDPS troopers responded to reports of a collision blocking the left lanes of westbound I-10 near Dysart Road around 3:43 AM. According to DPS a black Chevy S10 pickup truck that was reportedly racing in the area when it spun out and came to a rest blocking multiple lanes. Witnesses stopped and attempted to help the driver push his truck out of the roadway. That is when another vehicle struck the S10 causing it to catch fire. The driver of the S10 was severely injured in the collision. The driver that struck the pickup initially stayed on scene but then fled on foot. The suspect described as a Hispanic male, 5’9, 180 pounds wearing a white shirt, blue jeans and tennis shoes was last seen fleeing southbound on foot from the Interstate. Troopers are urging any with one information about the incident to call 911 of or AZDPS. Fire crews arrived on scene, extinguished the fire and transported the patient to Abrazo West Hospital. I-10 westbound is expected to remain closed throughout the morning as DPS investigates. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
AVONDALE, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy