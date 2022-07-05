ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Bullied at school, N.J. author with autism advocates for inclusion

By Shaylah Brown
NJ.com
NJ.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Tim Rohrer says he never told anyone he has autism. Still, he was isolated, bullied and made to feel different during middle and high school. A few months after graduation in 2018, Rohrer stood up at a church meeting and told his painful story. Afterward, people exchanged numbers with him, invited...

www.nj.com

Comments / 2

Related
psychologytoday.com

How Families and Schools Can Help in Managing Autism

The foundation of intervention for children with autism remains behaviorally based. Parents and families benefit from identifying providers they trust to coordinate with over time. Children with autism frequently benefit from individualized behavioral supports in the school setting. One consistent finding about interventions for autism is that parent involvement makes...
RELATIONSHIPS
Upworthy

16-year-old boy wears red dress to prom cheered on by classmates and teachers at school

A 16-year-old boy is being showered with love and support after he wore a red dress to his school prom. Korben spoke out his wish of wearing a dress to his prom when he was 12 years old and he lived that dream when he turned 16. The boy wore a sequined tuxedo and ballgown skirt and was cheered on by pupils and staff at Archbishop Sancroft High School in Harleston, Norfolk, reported the BBC. His mother, Nina Green, shared a photo of the 16-year-old wearing the dress. "At age 12, my son announced he wanted to go to his school prom in a gown. Four years later we made it happen. I’m so incredibly proud of him for being true to himself and the reception he got from his whole school was incredible," she wrote while sharing the pictures. "He wants to go as himself, while expressing his feminine side — with a tuxedo on the top and a dress at the bottom, very much influenced by (actor) Billy Porter. He wanted to be Korben... but in a dress."
HIGH SCHOOL
verywellhealth.com

How to Help Someone Through a Panic Attack

Panic attacks are short periods of intense fear or discomfort characterized by feelings of dread and fear and physical symptoms like shaking, sweating, chest pain, and difficulty breathing. Panic attacks can be scary, especially if you aren't familiar with them. This article will discuss how to recognize when someone is...
New Jersey Monitor

Gun owners sue to overturn N.J.’s assault weapons ban

A group representing over a million New Jersey gun owners has sued New Jersey law enforcement officials in federal court to overturn the state’s ban on semiautomatic firearms and assault weapons. The Association of New Jersey Rifle & Pistol Clubs Inc. filed the complaint Friday, a day after the...
LAW
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race And Ethnicity#Autism Spectrum Disorder#High School#Mental Health#Racism
EverydayHealth.com

PTSD Tied to Cognitive Decline in Middle-Aged Women

Women who experience the severe, persistent symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) may be at increased risk for accelerated cognitive decline by the time they reach middle age, a new study suggests. For the study, researchers examined data on 12,270 women who were 61 years old on average and had...
MENTAL HEALTH
New Jersey Monitor

N.J. comptroller finds widespread unlawful sick leave payments to public workers

Local governments have failed to comply with decade-old reforms meant to end profligate sick leave payouts, the State Comptroller found in an investigation released Thursday. In a review of 60 towns, the Office of the State Comptroller determined nearly all of them had continued to make large annual payments to public workers for accrued sick time. Just three of the towns studied complied with 2007 and 2010 laws that barred such payments in most cases.
POLITICS
Glamour

Permanent Birth Control Is in Demand in the U.S.—But Hard to Get

The fall of Roe v. Wade stands to dramatically shake up contraception trends. In the days following the U.S. Supreme Court’s Dobbs ruling, clinics began to report a surge in people requesting tubal ligations—more commonly known as getting one’s tubes tied. This is a procedure in which the fallopian tubes are surgically blocked or sealed to prevent future pregnancies, one that is very difficult to reverse.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Psych Centra

5 Tips to Help Increase Self-Esteem in Kids with ADHD

ADHD can negatively affect kids’ self-esteem. But words of affirmation and encouragement can help boost their confidence. Children with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) often have difficulty in many areas of their lives. Mental health stigma could make them feel different from others, and they may experience difficulty forming...
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Autism
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Youtube
UPI News

Loose pig visits Illinois high school

July 8 (UPI) -- Officials at an Illinois high school said a loose pig has taken up residence on campus and has thus far managed to evade all attempts at capture. Mount Vernon Township High School in Jefferson County said in a Facebook post that the pig wandered onto the campus Thursday and took a tour of the school's exterior while officials attempted to capture it.
ILLINOIS STATE
Psych Centra

Is This Schizoid Personality Disorder, Autism, or Both?

The line between autism and schizoid personality disorder can sometimes be blurry, but a closer look reveals the difference may lie in social capacity versus motivation. Have you or someone close to you always felt that it’s:. a challenge to connect with others. preferable to spend lots of time...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Conversation U.S.

White children are especially likely to be overdiagnosed and overtreated for ADHD, according to a new study

The Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work. The big idea White children are especially likely to be overdiagnosed and overtreated for attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder during elementary school. That is the key finding from our recent peer-reviewed study. We analyzed data from 1,070 U.S. elementary school children who had displayed above-average behavioral, academic or executive functioning the year before their initial ADHD diagnoses. We considered these children as unlikely to have ADHD. Children diagnosed and treated for ADHD should display chronically inattentive, hyperactive or impulsive behaviors that impair their functioning and result in below-average academic or social development. Among elementary school...
KIDS
New Jersey Monitor

N.J. Supreme Court: ‘High-crime area’ not enough cause for police stop and frisk

Law enforcement officers need more than a hunch and a vague claim they’re policing “a high crime area” to stop someone they suspect committed a crime, the New Jersey Supreme Court ruled Tuesday in a decision civil rights champions hailed as a victory against unlawful stops. In a decision split along party lines, Justice Fabiana […] The post N.J. Supreme Court: ‘High-crime area’ not enough cause for police stop and frisk appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
Psych Centra

How Sports Can Support Autistic Children

Certain sports can be more difficult for autistic children, but some — like swimming, horseback riding, and martial arts — can help with social skills, coordination, and more. Feeling a sense of belonging is an important part of a child’s development. Sports participation can help kids feel included,...
RELATIONSHIPS
BBC

Invisible disabilities: How an autism diagnosis changed my life

What's it like living with an invisible disability in London? In the UK one in 100 people are on the autism spectrum and there are around 700,000 autistic adults and children. (Source: National Autistic Society) Barrington Campbell received an autism diagnosis at 30 years old. He said he had struggles...
MENTAL HEALTH
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
200K+
Followers
113K+
Post
73M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy