Mountainside, NJ

Mountainside hospital sued by widow of celebrity chef

By Talia Adderley
Montclair Local
Montclair Local
 3 days ago
Hackensack Meridian Health Mountainside in Montclair is being sued by Barkha Cardoz, widow of celebrity chef Floyd Cardoz. A lawsuit was filed with Essex County Superior Court by Jensen Law Firm accusing staff members of Mountainside hospital of disclosing protected health information on Floyd Cardoz. The chef, known for...

Montclair, NJ
Mountainside, NJ
Montclair, NJ
Essex County, NJ
Essex County, NJ
Floyd Cardoz
Montclair Local

Montclair Local

Montclair, NJ
The mission of the Montclair Local is to make our hometown stronger through independent, in-depth, factual reporting on the issues and events that affect you; your tax dollars, your schools, your elected officials, the institutions and businesses that serve you, the restaurants and cultural events that enrich your life.

