There's no way to fit over 40 years of Motley Crue music into a 90-minute show. But that's exactly the challenge the band faced when coming up with the set list for their 2022 Stadium Tour, which finds them switching headline spots every night with Def Leppard on a bill that also includes Poison, Joan Jett and the Blackhearts and Classless Act.

MUSIC ・ 13 DAYS AGO