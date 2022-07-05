ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley, CA

Addressing social determinants in health care effective but costly

By Tina Reed
Axios
Axios
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Addressing social needs like housing, food security and transportation could reduce hospital inpatient admission rates by 11% and emergency department visits by 4%, according to a study published in the Annals of Internal Medicine. But, but,...

www.axios.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRON4 News

Health expert recommends masking outdoors

(KRON) – The summer heat and sun are drawing people outdoors while COVID-19 transmission rates remain high throughout the Bay Area. Health officials suggest wearing a mask outside to protect yourself from an infection. The Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 have managed to evade the immunity we get from a COVID-19 vaccination series or previous […]
BERKELEY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Retired oncologist helps cancer patients get a free second opinion

SAN FRANCISCO -- A cancer diagnosis is something that's difficult to prepare for, if not impossible. One retired Bay Area doctor uses his expertise to ease the recently diagnosed out of that initial period of shock. "When people get a diagnosis of cancer, it's an earth-shattering thing," said retired oncologist...
antioch.edu

Antioch Discusses How the Fear of Deportation Effects the Mental Health of Latinx Populations

Antioch’s Latinx Mental Health & Social Justice Institute hosted a webinar on “Fear of Deportation: Triggering Anxiety & Depression in the Latinx Population” on June 30th, 2022. Guest speaker Olga Lopez-Rangel MSW, LSWAIC, led the presentation, presenting a wealth of insight on this subject matter in order to promote awareness. From the starting point of defining and explaining the significance of the term “Latinx”—which Lopez-Rangel explained is a gender-inclusive term and is interchangeable with Hispanic, Latina, or Latino first used online in 2004, in academic literature since 2013, and in wider public use since 2019—to a detailed discussion of the many mental health challenges that the Latinx community faces, the webinar was full of useful information and actionable suggestions.
ANTIOCH, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Berkeley, CA
Health
Local
California Health
City
Berkeley, CA
CBS San Francisco

Bay Area hit by coronavirus variant that rapidly spreads, reinfects

BERKELEY -- The BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron subvariants are now the dominant strains of COVID-19 in the United States. They're the most transmissible subvariants to date, according to Dr. John Swartzberg, and infectious disease expert at UC Berkeley."We're dealing with a formidable foe right now with BA.4 and BA.5," he said. "I think everybody knows somebody right now who has COVID.  I think that tells us how extensively this virus has spread throughout our population."KPIX 5 reporter Wilson Walker is one of the many people across the Bay Area who got infected over the last week or so."I can't remember...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health System#Health Care#Food Security#Emergency Department#Medicaid
PLANetizen

Almost 36,000 California Households Got Eviction Notices Last Year

Close to 36,000 California households were hit with eviction notices in the 2021 fiscal year (from July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021). According to an article by Lauren Hepler and Raheem Hosseini in the San Francisco Chronicle, “Those numbers don’t include many tenants who left under threat of eviction, negotiated move-out deals or who still owe back rent from the pandemic — groups that advocates warn are hard to track and still growing as emergency state renter protections expire.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
sonomacountygazette.com

Is Roseland’s “NeighborWood” becoming a scary place?

“It looks like a bomb hit here!” exclaimed Doug, a longtime Roseland resident volunteering to help clean up the Roseland NeighborWood on Saturday, June 11. He and other local volunteers had responded to the city of Santa Rosa's call for helpers to come to Southwest Community Park on the southern edge of Roseland for a “community cleanup” event. Put on by the city once a month in a different park in the city; this was the first time in local memory that the city staff had come out to Roseland.
SANTA ROSA, CA
kalw.org

San Leandro considers a pay incentive for its officer shortage.

Many police departments around the Bay Area are facing a similar problem due to officers retiring and waning recruitment. In April, the San Francisco Board of Supervisors considered subsidizing housing for their police officers. On Tuesday, San Leandro considered something similar to help with retention as well. The City of...
SAN LEANDRO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Builder of California affordable housing reveals what it takes to fund projects when costs, needs are so high

Scope of the challenge in the Golden State ● California needs to build 2.5 million homes by 2030 to address the state's current housing shortage, more than double the goal from the last planning period according to the California Department of Housing and Community Development. At least 1 million must be affordable to low-income households. ● In the next 30 years, California’s population over the age of 65 is projected to grow by more than 66% representing an increase of over 4.5 million seniors by 2052. ● By then, seniors 65-plus will account for 26% of the population, according to the California Department of Finance Demographic Research Unit (California projections 2010-2060). ● By 2052, Sonoma County will have the highest projected senior growth within the North Bay by more than 33% (and rising), while Marin County is estimated to see a decline to 31%, and Napa County to 27%. ● Today some 46.5% of single elders in California are unable to afford the basic cost of living. The rate is higher for renters, for whom 65.8% of single elders have incomes that fall below basic needs. ● An estimated 24% of seniors in the Bay Area have incomes below the Elder Index. For senior renters in the Bay Area, 48% fall below the EI (a measure of senior economic security based on the cost of living). ● The population of seniors in poverty is twice as high for seniors of color, a population that will make up over 50% of state seniors by 2035, according to the UC Berkeley Labor Center. It also noted that seniors of color have half the income of white seniors in California. ● Sonoma County’s new housing goals, based on state objectives for the county to alleviate the chronic housing shortage, will see some 14,562 new housing units built between 2023 and 2031, based on California housing targets. This is a 72% increase over the current eight-year state housing cycle numbers. ● About 8,340 housing units have been approved in Sonoma County since 2015, according to the California Department of Housing and Community Development.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
pioneerpublishers.com

Drought restrictions announced in Contra Costa County

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA (July 6, 2022) — Contra Costa now faces a third consecutive dry year. Responding to drought conditions requires all customers to reduce water consumption. Because of this, both Contra Costa Water District (CCWD) and East Bay Municipal Utility District (EBMUD) have enacted Stage 2 of their Water Shortage Contingency Plan.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Santa Clara County's tough approach to water conservation may be paying off

SAN JOSE -- The Santa Clara Valley Water District is preparing to release its latest drought report and water conservation numbers Friday. A spokesperson for the district says customers are finally listening to calls to conserve in the face of a persistent and deepening drought."We're starting to increase the amount of conservation we're seeing. We're seeing it our charts. People are starting to pay attention and are using less water," said water district chairman John Varela.Previously, the response to calls to cut water usage by 15% were fairly dismal. According to the water district, usage went up 2%...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
albuquerquenews.net

California enforces old law, couple fined for parking in driveway

SAN FRANCISCO, California: San Francisco residents Judy and Ed Craine were fined $1,542 this week for parking their car in the driveway in front of their own home, with the threat of a $250-per-day fee if they do not remove the car off their carpad. In an interview with ABC-affiliate...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Silicon Valley

Labor union buys Concord building as home for its new offices

CONCORD — An East Bay labor union has bought a Concord office building that will serve as the organization’s new headquarters. Operating Engineers Local 3 is moving to a building at 3000 Clayton Road in the wake of the union’s purchase of the property. The deal was...
CONCORD, CA
Axios

Axios

Washington, DC
89K+
Followers
45K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.

 https://www.axios.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy