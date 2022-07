SHREVEPORT, La. - The Shreveport National Weather Service Office has the ArkLaTex under an excessive heat warning through 7 p.m. on Saturday. Dangerous levels of heat and humidity are expected. Temperatures will range from 100-105 degrees, and when combined with the humidity, heat indices will range from 110-113 degrees. If...

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 18 HOURS AGO