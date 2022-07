Change of plans… It’s a pretty rare occurrence to be targeting one animal, call it in, and then have another ruin the party that quickly. But these predators hear everything that’s going on around them too. When you’re a pack animal like wolves, hearing an elk bugle might just be a dinner bell if the troops are ready for action. A wolf can eat 10-pounds of meat in a day and when you have a whole pack working together, that […] The post Elk Hunt Turns Into A Wolf Hunt Fast After Whole Pack Moves In first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

ANIMALS ・ 18 MINUTES AGO