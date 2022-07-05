ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, IL

Fox Valley, Aurora, Heat Advisory Issued for Today, July 5

By admin
 3 days ago

The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for the area from noon to 8 p.m. today, Tuesday, July 5. With the heat index, temperatures can dangerously reach up to 110 degrees. The City of Aurora is advising...

WGNtv.com

Strong thunderstorm to affect southeast McHenry County through 4:15 pm

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE 351 PM CDT TUE JUL 5 2022 ILZ005-052115- MCHENRY IL- 351 PM CDT TUE JUL 5 2022 ...A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF SOUTHEASTERN MCHENRY COUNTY THROUGH 415 PM CDT... AT 350 PM CDT, DOPPLER RADAR WAS TRACKING A STRONG THUNDERSTORM OVER BULL VALLEY, OR NEAR CRYSTAL LAKE, MOVING EAST AT 15 MPH. HAZARD...WIND GUSTS UP TO 50 MPH. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...GUSTY WINDS COULD KNOCK DOWN TREE LIMBS AND BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... CRYSTAL LAKE, ALGONQUIN, LAKE IN THE HILLS, MCHENRY, WOODSTOCK, ISLAND LAKE, CARY, FOX RIVER GROVE, BARRINGTON HILLS, LAKEWOOD, OAKWOOD HILLS, PRAIRIE GROVE, PORT BARRINGTON, BULL VALLEY, HOLIDAY HILLS, TROUT VALLEY AND RIDGEFIELD. THIS INCLUDES...MCHENRY COUNTY COLLEGE AND MORAINE HILLS STATE PARK. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF OUTDOORS, CONSIDER SEEKING SHELTER INSIDE A BUILDING. TORRENTIAL RAINFALL IS ALSO OCCURRING WITH THIS STORM AND MAY LEAD TO LOCALIZED FLOODING. DO NOT DRIVE YOUR VEHICLE THROUGH FLOODED ROADWAYS.
MCHENRY COUNTY, IL
WGNtv.com

Severe thunderstorm warning issued for portions of DeKalb, Kane, and McHenry counties through 8:30 pm CDT

BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE 714 PM CDT TUE JUL 5 2022 THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN CHICAGO HAS ISSUED A * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... NORTHEASTERN DE KALB COUNTY IN NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS... NORTHERN KANE COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... SOUTHEASTERN MCHENRY COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... * UNTIL 830 PM CDT. * AT 712 PM CDT, SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS WINDS WERE LOCATED ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM NEAR WOODSTOCK TO NEAR HERBERT, MOVING SOUTHEAST AT 30 MPH. STRONG OUTFLOW WINDS ARE ALSO OCCURRING WELL AHEAD OF THE THUNDERSTORMS. HAZARD...60 MPH WIND GUSTS. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...EXPECT DAMAGE TO ROOFS, SIDING, AND TREES. * LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... ELGIN, BARTLETT, CRYSTAL LAKE, CARPENTERSVILLE, ST. CHARLES, ALGONQUIN, LAKE IN THE HILLS, HUNTLEY, SYCAMORE, CAMPTON HILLS, GENOA, SOUTH ELGIN, CARY, PINGREE GROVE, GILBERTS, WEST DUNDEE, HAMPSHIRE, FOX RIVER GROVE, CORTLAND AND BARRINGTON HILLS. INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING INTERSTATE... I-90 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 40 AND 56. THIS INCLUDES...ELGIN COMMUNITY COLLEGE AND MCHENRY COUNTY COLLEGE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A BUILDING. TORRENTIAL RAINFALL IS OCCURRING WITH THESE STORMS, AND MAY LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. DO NOT DRIVE YOUR VEHICLE THROUGH FLOODED ROADWAYS. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH R.
CHICAGO, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Severe thunderstorms could bring torrential rainfall, 75 mph winds Tuesday in northern Illinois

The National Weather Service says that severe storms capable of producing 75 mph winds and torrential rain are expected Tuesday afternoon into the evening in northern Illinois. The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a hazardous weather outlook around 12 p.m. Tuesday. The outlook covers Cook, Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Lake, Ogle, Will Lee, DeKalb, Kane, DuPage, […] The post Severe thunderstorms could bring torrential rainfall, 75 mph winds Tuesday in northern Illinois appeared first on Lake and McHenry County Scanner.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

New severe thunderstorm warning issued for portions of McHenry and Boone counties; valid until 8:00 p.m. CDT

BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE 643 PM CDT TUE JUL 5 2022 THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN CHICAGO HAS ISSUED A * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... SOUTHWESTERN MCHENRY COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... CENTRAL BOONE COUNTY IN NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS... * UNTIL 800 PM CDT. * AT 643 PM CDT, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED OVER POPLAR GROVE, MOVING SOUTHEAST AT 25 MPH. HAZARD...60 MPH WIND GUSTS AND PENNY SIZE HAIL. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...EXPECT DAMAGE TO ROOFS, SIDING, AND TREES. * LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... CRYSTAL LAKE, LAKE IN THE HILLS, BELVIDERE, WOODSTOCK, HUNTLEY, MARENGO, POPLAR GROVE, HAMPSHIRE, CANDLEWICK LAKE, LAKEWOOD, CAPRON, TIMBERLANE, UNION, GARDEN PRAIRIE AND RIDGEFIELD. INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING INTERSTATE... I-90 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 23 AND 41. THIS INCLUDES...BOONE COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS AND MCHENRY COUNTY COLLEGE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A BUILDING. TORRENTIAL RAINFALL IS OCCURRING WITH THIS STORM, AND MAY LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. DO NOT DRIVE YOUR VEHICLE THROUGH FLOODED ROADWAYS. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH.
BOONE COUNTY, IL
City
Fox Valley, IL
City
Aurora, IL
WGN TV

Strong T-Storms portions of Will Co IL and Lake Co IN until 2:15AM…

..A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Will and Lake Counties through 215 AM CDT... At 111 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong thunderstorms over South Holland, or over Harvey, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Hammond, Gary, Calumet City, Portage, Merrillville, East Chicago, Schererville, Hobart, Lansing, Crown Point, Highland, Munster, Park Forest, Frankfort, Cedar Lake, Steger, Lowell, Peotone, Griffith and Dyer. Including the following interstates... I-57 between mile markers 326 and 338. Indiana I-80 between mile markers 1 and 15. Indiana I-90 between mile markers 2 and 21. Indiana I-94 near mile marker 16. Indiana I-65 between mile markers 241 and 261. This includes... Indiana University Northwest, Purdue University Northwest Hammond, Governors State University, Illiana Motor Speedway, Lake County Fairgrounds, South Shore Rail Cats Baseball, and Will County Fairgrounds.
WILL COUNTY, IL
visitlakecounty.org

Things To Do This Weekend July 8-10, 2022

Some Lake County classics are making their return this weekend, on top of a popular experience just north of the border!. Six Flags Great America and Hurricane Harbor Chicago are both open for the season. Click here to get everything you need to have a blast of a day. Volo...
LAKE COUNTY, IL
WGNtv.com

Severe T-Storm Warning portions of Lake and Cook Co

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Southeastern Lake County in northeastern Illinois... Northern Cook County in northeastern Illinois... * Until 1215 AM CDT. * At 1115 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Barrington, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. A 64 mph wind gust was measured in Wonder Lake with this storm! IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Chicago, Arlington Heights, Evanston, Schaumburg, Palatine, Skokie, Des Plaines, Mount Prospect, Hoffman Estates, Glenview, Buffalo Grove, Ohare Airport, Streamwood, Wheeling, Park Ridge, Northbrook, Elk Grove Village, North Chicago, Mundelein and Niles. Including the following interstates... I-90 between mile markers 59 and 84. I-94 between mile markers 15 and 46. I-290 between mile markers 1 and 3. I-294 between mile markers 15 and 46. This includes... Lincoln Park Zoo, Loyola University, Oakton Community College, Harper College, Lake Forest College, Northeastern Illinois University, Northwestern University, Ravinia Music Festival, and Wrigley Field.
LAKE COUNTY, IL
WGNtv.com

Severe T-Storm Warning portions of Kane and McHenry Co

..A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 AM CDT FOR NORTHERN KANE AND SOUTHEASTERN MCHENRY COUNTIES... At 1152 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Huntley, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Elgin, Crystal Lake, Carpentersville, Algonquin, Lake in the Hills, Woodstock, Huntley, Island Lake, Cary, Pingree Grove, Gilberts, West Dundee, Hampshire, Fox River Grove, Barrington Hills, Lakewood, Sleepy Hollow, East Dundee, Oakwood Hills and Prairie Grove. This includes... Mchenry County College. Including the following interstate... I-90 between mile markers 38 and 56. _________________________________________________________________
MCHENRY COUNTY, IL
WSPY NEWS

Two people burned in Aurora fires

The Aurora Fire Department says two people were seriously burned within just one week. On July 4 firefighters were called to the 4000 block of Chesapeake Drive for a grease fire in a kitchen. A 37-year-old man had tried to put out the fire and was severely burned in the process. He had to go a trauma and burn center in critical condition.
AURORA, IL
ourchanginglives.com

An Art Filled Escape In St. Charles, Illinois

Vacations offer a chance to broaden our horizons and expand our lives with new experiences. When we are in the planning phase for upcoming trips, we look for opportunities to include a wide spectrum of activities. Each destination serves up its unique flavor, by presenting a selection of attractions. An excursion to St. Charles, Illinois, offered a relaxing art-filled escape along the Fox River. Our timing not only allowed for views of their public art, but we also found ourselves able to enjoy their annual Fine Art Show.
SAINT CHARLES, IL
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Missing northern Illinois man found

MCHENRY COUNTY, Ill. — A missing northern Illinois man who was seen in Lafayette County on Wednesday has been found, officials said. Ralph Stalesky, 84, left his home in McHenry County, Illinois, between noon and 4 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. He was seen at the South Wayne Mart gas station later in the day and left heading west. Officials said he...
MCHENRY COUNTY, IL
starvedrock.media

Emergency Room And Inpatient Services Set To End At Spring Valley Hospital

The hospital as you know it in Spring Valley could be on its last legs. Linda Burt is the Chief Integration Officer with St. Margaret's Health. In a recent letter spelling out the continued integration of services between hospitals in Spring Valley and Peru, Burt says the top priority is to file paperwork with the state to discontinue St. Margaret's Health-Spring Valley as a hospital. If approved, all inpatient services would end in Spring Valley and be moved to St. Margaret's Health-Peru. This could all be in place by early next year.
SPRING VALLEY, IL
The Voice

LaSalle Street Historic Auto Show in Aurora

Vintage vehicles of all makes and models were showcased in Roosevelt-Aurora American Legion Post 84’s 13th annual LaSalle Street Historic Auto Show Sunday, July 3, in downtown Aurora. A color guard of Post 84 veterans posted American and MIA flags prior to the national anthem and remarks by Post...
AURORA, IL
kanecountyconnects.com

Carnegie Award for Heroism Bestowed on Two in Kane County

The prestigious Carnegie Medal is the latest accolade for Aurora resident Lewis Medina. Medina rescued a man from an SUV stuck on railroad tracks seconds before it was hit by an oncoming train last October. Since then he has been honored by his community several times, including earlier this year by Kane County Sheriff Ron Hain who presented Medina with the 2021 Roscoe Ebey Citizens of the Year award.
KANE COUNTY, IL
Aurora, IL
