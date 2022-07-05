Fox Valley, Aurora, Heat Advisory Issued for Today, July 5

BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE 714 PM CDT TUE JUL 5 2022 THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN CHICAGO HAS ISSUED A * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... NORTHEASTERN DE KALB COUNTY IN NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS... NORTHERN KANE COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... SOUTHEASTERN MCHENRY COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... * UNTIL 830 PM CDT. * AT 712 PM CDT, SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS WINDS WERE LOCATED ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM NEAR WOODSTOCK TO NEAR HERBERT, MOVING SOUTHEAST AT 30 MPH. STRONG OUTFLOW WINDS ARE ALSO OCCURRING WELL AHEAD OF THE THUNDERSTORMS. HAZARD...60 MPH WIND GUSTS. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...EXPECT DAMAGE TO ROOFS, SIDING, AND TREES. * LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... ELGIN, BARTLETT, CRYSTAL LAKE, CARPENTERSVILLE, ST. CHARLES, ALGONQUIN, LAKE IN THE HILLS, HUNTLEY, SYCAMORE, CAMPTON HILLS, GENOA, SOUTH ELGIN, CARY, PINGREE GROVE, GILBERTS, WEST DUNDEE, HAMPSHIRE, FOX RIVER GROVE, CORTLAND AND BARRINGTON HILLS. INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING INTERSTATE... I-90 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 40 AND 56. THIS INCLUDES...ELGIN COMMUNITY COLLEGE AND MCHENRY COUNTY COLLEGE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A BUILDING. TORRENTIAL RAINFALL IS OCCURRING WITH THESE STORMS, AND MAY LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. DO NOT DRIVE YOUR VEHICLE THROUGH FLOODED ROADWAYS. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH R.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO