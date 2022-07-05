ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Making the decision to be an organ donor

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than one hundred thousand Americans await an organ transplant … and most organ donations come from deceased donors. Ieesha Johnson, executive director of community outreach at the...

UPI News

Uterus transplants proven successful, risks remain

For women who can't get pregnant because they don't have a uterus or the one they have no longer works properly, uterine transplants can indeed help these women become mothers, new research shows. Of 33 women who received a uterus transplant in the United States between 2016 and 2021, 19...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
International Business Times

Uterus Transplants Allow Successful Pregnancies In U.S. Women-study

More than half of U.S. women who received a uterus through a transplant went on to have successful pregnancies, a new study shows. Between 2016 and 2021, 33 women received uterus transplants in the United States and so far 19 of them, or 58%, have delivered a total of 21 babies, researchers reported on Wednesday in JAMA Surgery.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
The Independent

Pig heart transplant recipient died of heart failure

The death of the man who received a groundbreaking pig heart transplant this year occurred from heart failure, concluded doctors at the University of Maryland, where the experimental surgery was performed.David Bennett, 57, had undergone the experimental surgery in January. During the procedure, doctors had replaced his heart with one from a gene-edited pig.Bennett had died on 8 March at the University of Maryland Medical Centre after his condition began deteriorating several days earlier.While doctors have now concluded that Bennett died of heart failure, they are still investigating the reasons for the failure, reported The Baltimore Sun.“We are still...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
UPI News

Disability payments aid veterans with diabetes, report says

More disability payments led to fewer hospitalizations for Vietnam veterans with diabetes, according to a new report. The research looked at 14,000 Vietnam vets who benefited from a 2001 policy change that increased disability payments. The change came after the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs added diabetes to a list...
PROVIDENCE, RI
BBC

Yorkshire blood and organ donations 'urgently' needed amid shortages

Blood and transplant donations are "urgently" needed in Yorkshire because of shortages caused by Covid-19. Staff and donor illness linked to rising cases were the main reasons for falling blood stocks, the NHS said. Donations are most needed in Sheffield, Leeds and Bradford centres, with O-positive, O-negative, and B-negative blood...
WORLD
TIME

I'm a Doctor Who Cares for Newborns. I’m Nervous After the End of Roe

In the wake of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, I feel an ominous cloud of governmental reach looming over my work as a neonatologist. Supporting families whose fetuses and babies have severe congenital disabilities—America’s leading cause of infant mortality—requires careful, compassionate, and complex health care. Because access to pregnancy termination for these fetal diagnoses is constricting in many states, the number of babies born annually with congenital disabilities in the U.S.—already at 120,000 per year—is expected to grow. Some neonatologists and bioethicists have long worried that laws that aimed to afford all infants specific legal protections, enacted under Presidents Ronald Reagan, George W. Bush, and Donald Trump, could interfere with our ability to support our patients and their parents in these cases. The current tide of judicial upheaval makes this concern more palpable.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Digital tool helps emergency department doctors treat opioid use disorder

Emergency departments (EDs) are an important point of care for people with opioid use disorder. But EDs in the United States have been slow to meet patient needs for opioid use treatments like buprenorphine, past research shows. A new tool developed by Yale researchers aims to close this gap by helping physicians feel more prepared to offer these medications.
HEALTH
ABC News

Dad and daughter doctors team up for heart surgery

A Missouri woman is following in her father's footsteps — training to be a heart surgeon — and recently, the talented duo got the chance to perform surgery together. Dr. Sophia Roberts, 30, is a general surgery resident physician at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri. Her dad, Dr. Harold Roberts Jr., 66, has been practicing medicine for the last 32 years and joined Barnes-Jewish as an associate professor of cardiac surgery last August.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Healthline

Can a Blood Test Diagnose Kidney Cancer?

In its early stages, kidney cancer often has no symptoms. In fact, abnormalities in routine blood tests may be the first sign of a problem with your kidneys. However, a blood test cannot diagnose kidney cancer. Rather, a blood test can give doctors important information about how your kidneys are functioning.
CANCER

