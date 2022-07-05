Making the decision to be an organ donor

In the wake of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, I feel an ominous cloud of governmental reach looming over my work as a neonatologist. Supporting families whose fetuses and babies have severe congenital disabilities—America’s leading cause of infant mortality—requires careful, compassionate, and complex health care. Because access to pregnancy termination for these fetal diagnoses is constricting in many states, the number of babies born annually with congenital disabilities in the U.S.—already at 120,000 per year—is expected to grow. Some neonatologists and bioethicists have long worried that laws that aimed to afford all infants specific legal protections, enacted under Presidents Ronald Reagan, George W. Bush, and Donald Trump, could interfere with our ability to support our patients and their parents in these cases. The current tide of judicial upheaval makes this concern more palpable.

WOMEN'S HEALTH ・ 3 HOURS AGO