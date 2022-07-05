Plaid Pantry’s Project C.A.R.E.S. gives back to community

OPRD release – The Oregon Heritage MentorCorps is a trained group of volunteers with professional experience in collections care, emergency management, non-profit management, and other skills and abilities associated with heritage preservation efforts. MentorCorps is a program of the Oregon Heritage Commission that has been assisting organizations across Oregon since 2014. These Mentors help heritage organizations get the guidance, training, and tools they need to help them with their heritage preservation activities. Applications are due August 19. Some of the ways mentors can help heritage organizations include (but are not limited to!): Project prioritization; Project planning; A collection assessment to help prioritize collection needs and projects; Review of policies and procedures trainings such as collections care basics, topics related to board roles and responsibilities, disaster preparedness, volunteer management, and more. Grant application advice and review; Recommendation of resources and references; and more! Those requesting mentor assistance will be matched with a mentor based on factors such as geography and skills and abilities. Mentors are assigned to organizations for a period of 9-10 months and assistance may be in person, virtual, or by phone depending on distance and type of projects. Organizations interested in receiving assistance from the Oregon Heritage MentorCorps are welcome to attend a MentorCorps Q&A on July 19, 12pm-1pm. Register here: https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZUrcuGsrj4jH9C6gk_j6Hpy61FifxrMZ66n Please visit https://www.oregon.gov/oprd/OH/pages/mentorcorps.aspx for more information about MentorCorps and to submit an application to request mentor assistance.

