Plaid Pantry’s Project C.A.R.E.S. gives back to community
By Amanda Arden
Channel 6000
3 days ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Two Oregon nonprofits are partnering with Plaid Pantry in July to raise funds. It’s part of Plaid Pantry’s summer charity program – Project C.A.R.E.S. All month, Plaid Pantry is partnering with the...
Avelina Cabantan, 84, has never had a driver’s license. Her husband always drove. But after he passed away in 2003, what she really needed was a home she could afford on her own. Cabantan has seen her share of hard times. She grew up poor in the Philippines, at...
OPRD release – The Oregon Heritage MentorCorps is a trained group of volunteers with professional experience in collections care, emergency management, non-profit management, and other skills and abilities associated with heritage preservation efforts. MentorCorps is a program of the Oregon Heritage Commission that has been assisting organizations across Oregon since 2014. These Mentors help heritage organizations get the guidance, training, and tools they need to help them with their heritage preservation activities. Applications are due August 19. Some of the ways mentors can help heritage organizations include (but are not limited to!): Project prioritization; Project planning; A collection assessment to help prioritize collection needs and projects; Review of policies and procedures trainings such as collections care basics, topics related to board roles and responsibilities, disaster preparedness, volunteer management, and more. Grant application advice and review; Recommendation of resources and references; and more! Those requesting mentor assistance will be matched with a mentor based on factors such as geography and skills and abilities. Mentors are assigned to organizations for a period of 9-10 months and assistance may be in person, virtual, or by phone depending on distance and type of projects. Organizations interested in receiving assistance from the Oregon Heritage MentorCorps are welcome to attend a MentorCorps Q&A on July 19, 12pm-1pm. Register here: https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZUrcuGsrj4jH9C6gk_j6Hpy61FifxrMZ66n Please visit https://www.oregon.gov/oprd/OH/pages/mentorcorps.aspx for more information about MentorCorps and to submit an application to request mentor assistance.
Coming up with a short (or long) list of potential baby names is either super fun or super stressful – there is no in-between. Personally, I’m a sucker for sentimentality and a good story. Portland-area expanding families are in luck as Oregon is FULL of beauty and awesome places to explore that could, naturally, lead to plenty of baby name inspiration. Here are 20 Oregon-inspired baby names to consider for your little bundle of joy.
Drug overdose deaths in Oregon more than doubled between 2019 and 2021, with the increase driven largely by misuse of the powerful synthetic opioid fentanyl, an Oregon Health Authority (OHA) analysis has found. Preliminary data indicate that this trend has continued in 2022. Over the last 30 months, fentanyl has...
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The city of Portland on Wednesday announced a grant of $3 million for an eviction legal defense program. The Portland Housing Bureau, Oregon Law Center, and Portland Community College’s CLEAR Clinic have launched the Eviction Legal Defense Program to provide free legal defense services to qualifying tenants facing eviction.
The money is coming, but people are leaving. Soon, Portland will have more cash than ever to tackle the homeless crisis. The Metro supportive housing services income tax, passed by voters in 2020, is funneling an expected $250 million each year among Multnomah, Washington, and Clackamas counties. But the people...
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — For many people who are inexperienced with cannabis, but are curious, a dispensary can be very intimidating. Many products, a range of potency, a myriad of experiences. This week, we speak with a “budtender” — an OLCC licensed cannabis employee whose job it is to...
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Shark Week fans can look to the skies on July 9 and 10 to catch the shark blimp. The blimp is 179-feet long and will fly as high as 56 feet and will fly right over Portland with flyovers of Tacoma, Centralia, Longview, Vancouver, Eugene, Salem, and Medford.
A road grade of 3.99% is required to build a new Interstate 5 bridge that stands 115 feet above the Columbia River, according to estimates produced by Oregon and Washington officials in 2012. Architects of the Interstate Bridge Replacement program confirmed to WW last week that they’re considering a bridge roughly that steep.
PORTLAND, Ore. — A line of RVs sat parked along Southeast 67th Avenue outside of two vacant homes late Thursday morning. Neighbors say the area has become a magnet for members of Portland's houseless community taking advantage of the unoccupied properties. “It’s unbearable to watch your whole city become...
SOUTHERN, Ore. — In just four months, Oregonians will vote for a new governor to replace Kate Brown and that new governor’s handling of drug treatment and recovery services in the state is one of the top issues they’ll face. News 10 spoke with Oregon’s gubernatorial candidates...
PORTLAND, Ore. — Residents at a North Portland apartment building said they feel trapped as people living on the streets repeatedly break into their building. Those who spoke to KGW said they can't afford to move out. Tenants at the Kentwood Apartments on North Kilpatrick Street said the break-ins...
Dozens of school districts across Oregon continue to deny some students with disabilities their right to full school days as a means to deal with behavioral challenges and classroom disruptions, and the state Department of Education is shirking its responsibility to monitor and correct those denials, a new expert report has found.
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — If you’re in the mood for a burger this week, the Rose City has plenty of restaurants to choose from. KOIN 6 News put together a list of burger spots with classics and new takes on the American food staple. Below, you’ll find 10 restaurants in the Portland area, whether you’re in looking for a vegan or classic cheeseburger.
MAJOR AUTISM SERVICES PROVIDER TO CLOSE IN OREGON: The Center for Autism and Related Disorders informed state officials last week it will close its 10 Oregon clinics in August, resulting in the layoff of 156 staff members. Texas-based CARD is the largest provider of an autism treatment called applied behavior analysis. Tobi Rates, executive director of the Autism Society of Oregon, says that although the therapy is controversial in some circles, it qualifies for broad insurance coverage from both private and public payers. “It’s a big deal,” Rates says of the closures. The widespread and growing prevalence of autism spectrum disorder—1 in 44 8-year-olds have it, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention—has attracted investors to the field. The Blackstone Group, a leading private equity firm, purchased CARD in 2018 for a reported $600 million. Rates says parents of children experiencing autism are upset about the closures and speculating among themselves that the move may be related to reimbursement rates. CARD and the Oregon Health Authority did not respond to requests for comment.
Comments / 0