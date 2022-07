There are times when you may need to backup, erase and restore your Apple Watch, this guide will tell you everything you need to know about the three processes. You should always ensure that your Apple Watch is backed up, this can be done automatically to make sure that all of your data is saved on a regular basis. If you are changing your Apple Watch, selling it or giving it to a family member then you will want to erase it before you do this. If you are getting a new Apple Watch then you may want to restore the data from your previous watch to your device.

ELECTRONICS ・ 4 DAYS AGO