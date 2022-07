ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca College is making changes to its organizational structure. Intercollegiate Athletics and Campus Recreation is now under the Office of the President. Career Services is moving to the Division of Marketing and Enrollment Strategy. Tutoring and Academic Enrichment Services switches to the newly established Center for Student Services and Retention, while Student Accessibility Services moves to the Division of Student Affairs and Campus Life.

ITHACA, NY ・ 5 HOURS AGO