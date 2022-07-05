ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukrainian professor wins prestigious Fields Medal in mathematics

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUkrainian mathematician, Maryna Viazovska, has become only the second woman to receive the prestigious Fields Medal. Often regarded as the Nobel Prize for mathematics, she won for her work on a 400-year-old puzzle about sphere packing. The 37-year-old professor received the award alongside three other winners at a ceremony...

www.bbc.com

BBC

Ukraine round-up: Putin dares West as Zelensky pays tribute to Johnson

President Vladimir Putin has made a bullish speech to top Russian MPs, daring the West to have a go at defeating Moscow on the battlefield. "What can you say, let them try," he jibed. The Russian leader also claimed his side had barely started its offensive in earnest. His reasoning...
POLITICS
The Associated Press

Russia pounds rebel-claimed region, Ukraine pushes back

KRAMATORSK, Ukraine (AP) — Russia redoubled its push for Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region Wednesday, with the Ukrainian military claiming to have repelled some advances as shelling killed at least eight civilians in the area over the past 24 hours and wounded 25. Pro-Russia separatists said Ukrainian attacks killed four civilians on their side of the front. The Ukrainian armed forces General Staff said troops stopped enemy units advancing towards Sloviansk, a city in Donetsk, one of two provinces in the Donbas whose capture is among Moscow’s main goals. It also claimed to have repelled Russian attacks on a town and village north of Ukraine’s second city, Kharkiv, just miles (kilometers) from the Russian border. The Ukrainian presidential office said most civilian casualties were in Donetsk province, where Gov. Pavlo Kyrylenko said two people died in the city of Avdiivka; the cities of Sloviansk, Krasnohorivka and Kurakhove each reported one civilian killed. “Every crime will be punished,” he wrote on social media.
POLITICS
Benzinga

Vladimir Putin's Rumored Girlfriend Spotted Twice In Public This Week

Vladimir Putin's alleged girlfriend, Alina Kabaeva, was reportedly spotted twice this week, marking rare public appearances since she was outed by Western governments as being linked to the Russian President. What Happened: Kabaeva, suspected of having a secret family with Putin, was pictured earlier this week on a tour of...
EUROPE
International Business Times

Ukrainian Becomes Second Woman To Win Fields Math Medal

Ukraine's Maryna Viazovska paid tribute to those suffering in her war-torn country on Tuesday as she became the second woman to be awarded the Fields medal, known as the Nobel prize for mathematics. Viazovska, a 37-year-old Kyiv-born math professor, received the prestigious award alongside three other winners at a ceremony...
EUROPE
BBC

Zero Covid holds danger for China's Xi

In June, passengers on a high-speed train from China's financial hub Shanghai to Beijing failed to reach their destination. Halfway to the capital, officials wearing protective clothing stopped the train, boarded and announced on megaphones that everyone must get off because one of the passengers had been linked to a Covid cluster.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

The US army base training Ukrainian fighters

Senior-level Ukrainian officers have been studying in the US state of Kansas, thousands of miles from Russia's invasion and the battlefields of Donbas. Outside the Fort Leavenworth army base, wheat fields are starting to turn. Wide, open prairie land, with softly rolling hills, stretches for miles, and the sky is huge.
MILITARY
BBC

Sri Lanka president asks Russia's Vladimir Putin for help to buy fuel

Sri Lanka's president says he has asked Russia's Vladimir Putin to help his cash-strapped nation import fuel, as it faces its worst economic crisis since independence from Britain in 1948. Gotabaya Rajapaksa said he "had a very productive" discussion with Mr Putin. It comes after Sri Lanka's energy minister warned...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Associated Press

Japan's ex-leader Shinzo Abe assassinated during a speech

NARA, Japan (AP) — Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated Friday on a street in western Japan by a gunman who opened fire on him from behind as he delivered a campaign speech — an attack that stunned the nation with some of the strictest gun control laws anywhere. The 67-year-old Abe, who was Japan’s longest-serving leader when he resigned in 2020, collapsed bleeding and was airlifted to a nearby hospital in Nara, although he was not breathing and his heart had stopped. He was later pronounced dead after receiving massive blood transfusions, officials said. Nara Medical University emergency department chief Hidetada Fukushima said Abe suffered major damage to his heart, along with two neck wounds that damaged an artery. He never regained his vital signs, Fukushima said. Police at the shooting scene in Nara arrested Tetsuya Yamagami, 41, a former member of Japan’s navy, on suspicion of murder. Police said he used a gun that was obviously homemade — about 15 inches (40 centimeters) long — and they confiscated similar weapons and his personal computer when they raided his nearby one-room apartment.
CHINA
Newsweek

Russian Oligarch Yuri Voronov Found Dead in Swimming Pool

A multi-millionaire businessman was found dead floating in his swimming pool near St. Petersburg in the latest mysterious demise of a member of Russia's elite over the last few months. The body of Yuri Voronov, 61, was found in his home in the ultra-wealthy Vyborgsky district of the Leningrad region...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

Former British soldier killed fighting Russian forces in Ukraine

A former British soldier has died fighting Russian forces in the Ukrainian city of Sievierodonetsk, his family have said. Jordan Gatley left the British army in March “to continue his career as a soldier in other areas” and had been helping Ukrainian troops defend their country against Russia, his father Dean wrote in a statement posted on Facebook on Saturday.
MILITARY
BBC

Ukraine war: Is the tank doomed?

Images of destroyed Russian tanks - the shattered hull, broken turret, gun barrel blackened and burnt, pointing uselessly at the sky - have been a defining image of the war in Ukraine. It has led some to ask whether modern anti-tank weapons have rendered tanks useless on the battlefield. "This...
MILITARY
Newsweek

Putin Tells Western Nations That He's Just Getting Started With Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin warned Western nations that he's only just beginning with his internationally condemned invasion of Ukraine. Moscow launched the full-scale assault on Ukraine on February 24, drawing swift backlash from countries around the world. The U.S. and its NATO allies quickly rallied to support Kyiv with billions of dollars in humanitarian assistance and military aid as it defends itself against Putin's unprovoked aggression. While Russia largely failed in the initial weeks of the war, Moscow's forces have made gains in the eastern region of Ukraine in recent weeks.
POLITICS

