Philadelphia, PA

NBA Insider Offers Update on Harden's Contract Situation With Sixers

By Justin Grasso
 3 days ago
The Philadelphia 76ers made quite a few moves over the last few weeks. During the 2022 NBA Draft, the Sixers went on the clock with the 23rd overall pick. Instead of making a selection, the Sixers dealt away the pick along with the veteran Danny Green to land Memphis Grizzlies guard De’Anthony Melton.

One week later, the Sixers made several signings at the opening of free agency. As expected, the Sixers signed the veteran forward P.J. Tucker to a three-year deal in the market’s opening minutes.

After landing Tucker once and for all, the Sixers added Danuel House and last year’s NBA G League MVP, Trevelin Queen. Now, their next order of business is to bring back James Harden.

Although Harden had a chance to pick up his nearly $50 million player option ahead of the 2022-2023 season, the veteran superstar decided to opt out. That decision allowed the Sixers to work on improving the team’s supporting cast.

When Harden declined his option, the ten-time All-Star wasn’t expected to test the market as an unrestricted free agent. Instead, he was rumored to be working out a team-friendly contract. At first, it was reported Harden was expected to come to terms on a new deal this past weekend.

While Harden met with Sixers leadership on Saturday, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, a new deal isn’t done just yet. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski offered an update on the situation on SportsCenter Tuesday morning.

“Those are expected to pick up today or tomorrow. James Harden has essentially sat down with Sixers leadership and talked about a way to improve their roster from P.J. Tucker from Danuel House. And to be able to go out and get some ancillary pieces here in free agency that James Harden needed essentially to opt out of his contract and do a new deal that allows financial flexibility in Philly that allows he and Philly to improve that supporting cast. You can expect Harden and his representative and Daryl Morey in Philly to sit down and hammer that deal out here perhaps, in the next 24 hours.”

It seems nothing has changed in talks between Harden and the Sixers. While a new deal is taking longer than initially expected, Harden and the 76ers are on pace to get a deal done much sooner than later.

In the meantime, the Sixers’ front office will likely continue to search for more moves to upgrade the bench as depth will be extremely important next season.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

