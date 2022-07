All products featured on Allure are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. There are so many sales happening right now and we love them all, but there's something about the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale that is just so special. The annual sale opens for all shoppers on July 15, but if you're a Nordstrom cardholder, you can snag early access right now. Why do we love this sale so much, you ask? Well, it's not often that we see many major dollar signs off of so many brands, including one of our favorite sunscreen brands, Supergoop.

RETAIL ・ 5 HOURS AGO