Broken cinch strap goes through windshield, sends one person to hospital

By News Channel Nebraska
News Channel Nebraska
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAKE MCCONAUGHY - One person was transported by medical helicopter to Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff after an incident at Lake McConaughy Monday night. Keystone-Lemoyne Fire and Rescue Chief Ralph Moul says...

southeast.newschannelnebraska.com

Kearney Hub

Minatare man arrested after allegedly pushing car into train

SCOTTSBLUFF — A rural Minatare man was arrested Sunday after he allegedly crashed his car into another one, sending it into the side of a moving train. A Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Office report said David Bollman, 53, was driving under the influence when he rear-ended a Jeep Cherokee in his Toyota pickup at about 10:45 p.m. The incident occurred at the BNSF railroad crossing near Minatare.
News Channel Nebraska

Car vs. train accident leads to arrest of Minatare man

MINATARE - No injuries were reported in a car vs. train accident that led to one man arrested in Minatare on Sunday night. The Scotts Bluff County Sheriff's office says David Bollman, 53, of rural Minatare, was arrested for driving under the influence (second offense), careless driving, open alcohol container and no seatbelt. He's accused of driving his 1989 Toyota pickup into the back of stopped 2019 Jeep Cherokee at the L79E Link Burlington Northern Santa Fe railroad crossing at 10:45 p.m.
MINATARE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Fire northwest of Harrison held to five acres

A strong and fast response held a lightning fire northwest of Harrison to just 5 acres of private property late Monday afternoon. The Great Plains Fire Information Center says the Ebbs Fire was reported 14 miles northwest of Harrison just after 5:00 and was contained 2 hours later. Units responding...
HARRISON, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Panhandle woman lives after not breathing while in cardiac arrest

SIDNEY, Neb. -- A Cheyenne County Deputy saved a life thanks to new AED technology. On July 5th, Deputy Zachary Goodrich was presented with the Life Savers Certificate and a Challenge Coin as a token of appreciation. Goodrich said on May 20th he responded to a call regarding an unresponsive...
CHEYENNE COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

All three Morrill County Fire chiefs agree on total burn ban, amidst high fire danger

MORILL COUNTY - With Fourth of July in the rearview, all three Morrill County Fire Chiefs are enacting a burn ban. Per a Facebook post from the Bayard Volunteer Fire Department, the ban is effective in each fire district for the time being. The decision was made by weighing several factors including high winds, low humidity, and temperatures pushing 100 degrees. Additionally, drought like conditions have persisted throughout the year with Morrill County seeing limited rain in the summer months.
MORRILL COUNTY, NE
1063nowfm.com

Huge Hail Pummels Parts of Southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle

A supercell thunderstorm dropped hail larger than softballs in southern Sioux County, Nebraska Tuesday evening, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. Severe weather spotter Dan Fitts captured the above shot of a 4.3-inch hail stone that fell in open range 20 miles north of Morrill, or 10 miles southwest of Agate Fossil Beds National Monument, around 6 p.m.
SIOUX COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Severe thunderstorm warning: southeastern Morrill County

The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a. * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Southeastern Morrill County in the Panhandle of Nebraska... * At 437 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles northeast. of The Intersection Of Highway 385 And 92, or 29 miles northwest of. Oshkosh, moving...
MORRILL COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

July 15 set as final day for incumbent filing for three offices

SIDNEY - A date has been announced for incumbents in Cheyenne County to file for three different offices. July 15th at 5:00 p.m. is the last day for incumbents to file for office for the office of Wheat Belt Public Power District Board of Directors, Educational Service Unit Board, and Village Board of Trustees. August 1st is the last day for non-incumbents to file for the same offices.
CHEYENNE COUNTY, NE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Supreme Court Upholds Strangulation Charges Against Torrington Man

**For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A Torrington man’s answer of “yes” to questions of whether he strangled his girlfriend and stalked an ex-girlfriend was sufficient to support his convictions on criminal charges, Wyoming’s Supreme Court ruled Wednesday. The court upheld the conviction...
TORRINGTON, WY
Panhandle Post

2 vehicle crash shuts down Highway 385 south of Alliance

On June 20 at 3:30 p.m. a two-vehicle crash on Highway 385 in Morrill County blocked traffic for approximately one-hour. A southbound Chevrolet Silverado and trailer driven by 22-year-old David Villalobos Hernandez of St. James, Minnesota crossed the center line and struck a Chevrolet Traverse. 79-year-old Jane Lussier of Alliance,...
ALLIANCE, NE
panhandlepost.com

Allison Gayle (Lacey) McGuffey (1989 - 2022)

Allison Gayle (Lacey) McGuffey went home with her beautiful baby to Jesus Christ on June 25, 2022. Allison, or Alli, as many affectionately called her, was born in her beloved Scottsbluff, Nebraska on July 25, 1989 to Dr. Kent and Gayle Lacey. She shared a deep and loving relationship with her older sister, Lauren and younger brother, Grant. From the beginning, Alli was special, cheering for the underdog and loving others in a way few people do. As a young girl, Alli prayed to receive Jesus as her savior and grew in her relationship with him through bedtime prayers and Bible stories, Sunday school, AWANA, and Fellowship of Christian Athletes Sport Camps. As Alli grew into a tall, blonde, beautiful, and intelligent teenager, she became a force to be reckoned with. She excelled in academics, sports and other activities at Scottsbluff High School. Alli set the Nebraska high school state record for aces in a single volleyball match, and made valuable contributions to her district champion basketball and state champion track and field teams. Alli maintained a 4.0 GPA while in high school, and graduated with honors from Scottsbluff High School in 2007.
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE

