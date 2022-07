Wandering through aisles, searching sales, and bumping into shopping carts — grocery shopping can be a chore. However, this isn't the case for all stores, as some grocery chains are seen as fun destinations. Take the fan-favorite store Trader Joe's for example. Whether it be a new item drop, recipe idea, or grocery haul, Trader Joe's is a TikTok sensation where many customers actually enjoy shopping in-store. Given the immense popularity of the chain, it can be easy to assume that storefronts can be found around every corner. However, the in-demand grocer is not found all throughout the United States. In fact, there are thirteen states and U.S. territories without a single Trader Joe's in sight (via Scrapehero).

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO