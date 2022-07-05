ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dog rescued from kennel in burning garage

By John Clark
 3 days ago

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford firefighters said they were able to rescue a dog trapped in a kennel inside a burning garage on Monday night.

Fire officials said firefighters responded to a garage fire in the 2400 block of Rose Avenue around 11:54 p.m. Crews said when they arrived, they could see flames coming through the garage door panels.

They were able to put out the fire and open one of the panels from the outside.

Damage was limited to the garage, but smoke damage extended into the house, causing approximately $15,000 in damage.

During the operation, one dog was freed from a kennel inside the garage and between 8 and 10 other dogs were sheltered inside the home.

No one was injured in the fire. The cause is under investigation.

