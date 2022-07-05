ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boothbay, ME

Boothbay Harbor Memorial Library

By Books in Boothbay Committee
boothbayregister.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoin us Saturday, July 9, 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. at the Railway Village Museum for Books in Boothbay, the largest single-day literary event in Maine! This free, family-friendly literary event brings Maine authors and book lovers together. Books in Boothbay is an annual celebration of Maine...

www.boothbayregister.com

Comments / 0

 

boothbayregister.com

Wet felting workshops at Ocean Point Inn

Using wool felt as a base, learn needle felting basics and textural techniques to manipulate wool to create bark for trees, rocks that look surprisingly real and more. By the end, you’ll have a one-of-a-kind wool “painting.” The workshop led by Kristen Walsh includes blending of colors and a discussion of art techniques for perspective and design.
BOOTHBAY, ME
boothbayregister.com

Coast Guard Cutter Finback refuels in Boothbay Harbor

Coast Guard Cutter Finback (WPB 87314), stationed in Portland since August 2021, visited Carousel Marine in Boothbay Harbor to refuel in late June. According to the Homeland Security website, hstoday.us, the 87-foot Finback is a coastal patrol boat with a crew of 11 men and women whose area of operations ranges from Sandy Hook, New Jersey to the Maine/Canadian Border.
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME
boothbayregister.com

Maine’s hidden poison

Do you enjoy cooking brook trout from your local river? Chances are, the river of your hometown has been affected by dioxin. This toxic substance can leak into rivers and is known to leave long-lasting effects for human beings. Kerri Arsenault, the author of the 2020 exposé “Mill Town,” establishes a connection between mill towns and cancer. As people of Maine, we should have the ability to eat the food we harvest in our local forests, rivers, and ocean. As citizen students of Maine, we hope to point out the truth of mill towns and dioxin leakage into wildlife, and human beings.
MAINE STATE
boothbayregister.com

Summer Events at The Lincoln Home

Save these dates to Help Us Celebrate our 95th Birthday. On July 14, The Boneheads will perform an outdoor evening concert with dancing on our lawn overlooking the River. Delicious offerings from The Salty Boyz and Blazing Tomato food trucks, oysters, ice cream and drinks will be available for purchase.
NEWCASTLE, ME
boothbayregister.com

Midcoast Conservancy offers paddle series on Damariscotta Lake

Anyone eager to explore Damariscotta Lake is invited to join Midcoast Conservancy for monthly paddles this summer! This unique lake has wonders around every corner. What better way to discover the lake than from the seat of a kayak?. Thursdays from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., through Sept. 1, participants will...
DAMARISCOTTA, ME
boothbayregister.com

‘Paddle for a Purpose’ raises nearly $20,000

On June 11, an estimated 100 kayakers, paddleboarders and hardy Mainers in canoes met at the Damariscotta Boat Launch for the first annual “Paddle for a Purpose,” a fundraising event dreamed up by the beautiful humans at Carson Douglas Landscape Architecture, Midcoast Kayak, and Glidden Point Oysters. Adventurers with big hearts donated nearly $20,000 to help kids “Get off the Grid and Into Their Hearts” with Hearty Roots’ esteem-building outdoor adventure program! Paddlers got creative as they turned out to support kids in Lincoln County. Participants from Knickerbocker Group in Boothbay brought their best boat flair, adding team flags to their vessels, others wore matching outfits, and even little surfers got into the spirit of the day, dry-surfing on paddleboards at the after-hour party with music by The Gainers, surrounded by raffle items donated by Midcoast businesses and beyond.
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
boothbayregister.com

Celebrating Lincoln Home’s 95th with The Boneheads

Help us celebrate 95 years of serving seniors and our Lincoln County community! Our Outdoor Music Events bring community, visitors, old friends, new friends, residents and families together for an amazing evening. Last year, this was a sell out! Bring your lawn chairs. On Thursday, July 14, from 6 to...
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
boothbayregister.com

July 7 update: Midcoast adds 26 new COVID-19 cases

AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
MAINE STATE
Charlotte Agell
boothbayregister.com

Maine Art Gallery: ‘Surroundings’ opens July 16

It’s always fascinating to see how artists interpret their surroundings. The four artists featured in Maine Art Gallery’s upcoming show express not only the observed world, but also the circumstances, conditions, and objects that surround them. Visit the gallery Saturday, July 16 from 4-7 p.m. for the opening...
WISCASSET, ME
boothbayregister.com

Offshore Community Benefits Group meeting July 7

The Offshore Community Benefits Group will meet Thursday, July 7 from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Boothbay Town Office. The group has decided to meet the first and third Thursdays of each month to discuss a community benefits package for Boothbay/Boothbay Harbor residents that will be presented to NEAV/ University of Maine/Offshore Wind Representatives for when work begins onshore to accommodate the wind turbine cable that will be landing in East Boothbay.
BOOTHBAY, ME
boothbayregister.com

Two solo shows upstairs at BRAF

In addition to this month’s regular members’ exhibit, Boothbay Region Art Foundation (BRAF) is sponsoring two solo shows in the upstairs area. Gallery One features the memorial show, “Carol Jessen’s Watercolor World.” Carol drove from St. Louis, Missouri to the Boothbay peninsula in 1982 when she attended a watercolor workshop being offered by Judy Wagner. Carol was an English teacher in the winter months; but Boothbay Harbor became her second home every summer after that. Carol was also a gifted art teacher who offered her own summer workshops that were lively sessions with great painting tips and stories gathered from her travels. Her blog, “Carol Jessen’s Watercolor World” is still on line.
BOOTHBAY, ME
boothbayregister.com

Robert Mitchell’s 2023 calendar: a study in beauty and tranquility

Anyone who longs for the peace and joy gazing at water can bring will appreciate Robert Mitchell’s “Around Boothbay Harbor 2023” calendar. Nearly every page offers a water view, from roiling waves to a quiet pond; and each is interesting and beautiful enough to be savored for a full month. What’s most striking is how Mitchell perfectly captures the sense of each season.
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME
#Nonfiction Books#Poetry#Railway Village Museum#State
boothbayregister.com

TOAST TO THE COAST- Linekin Bay Resort- July 13th 4-6PM

This July, MITA will be hosting THREE waterfront parties, all in different regions of the Maine coast. Come enjoy drinks, hors d’oeuvres, raffles, live music, and revelry all in support of MITA!. Single Ticket- $35. Two Tickets- $65. Stewardship Supporter Tickets. (two tickets plus a MITA tumbler!): $150. Super...
MAINE STATE
boothbayregister.com

Home and Garden Tour July 15

Home and Garden tour tickets still available. On Friday, July 15, join us for the ever popular Boothbay Region Garden Club Home and Garden tour. Discover a charming 19th century home with beautiful period garden and other outstanding coastal properties. Pick up your $30 tour ticket at the Boothbay Harbor...
BOOTHBAY, ME
boothbayregister.com

Cynthia L. Lockwood

Cynthia Laureen “Cindy” Lockwood of East Boothbay passed away on July 2, 2022, in Boothbay Harbor following a lengthy illness. Cindy was born March 24, 1946, in Worcester, Massachusetts to Hollis and Wilma Jacobs. Cindy taught special education for more than 25 years and in retirement enjoyed many adventures with her adoring husband, Douglas.
BOOTHBAY, ME
boothbayregister.com

CSD meeting changes, July special meetings

The Boothbay-Boothbay Harbor Community School District board of trustees and school committee have adjust their monthly meeting schedules. Meetings will now be held on the first and second Tuesday of the month, respectively, meeting times will remain 5:15 p.m. and the venue will still be Boothbay Region High School’s library.
BOOTHBAY, ME
boothbayregister.com

Hamblett graduates from Emmanuel College

Lincoln Hamblett of East Boothbay graduated from Emmanuel College in Boston, Massachusetts on Saturday, May 14 during the College's 100th Commencement Exercises on its campus. Hamblett received a bachelor of science in neuroscience during the ceremony. This fall she will live in Boston while applying to grad school and is...
boothbayregister.com

Speaker urges group to get involved with schools

Shawn McBreairty, director of Special Projects with Maine First Project, addressed a concerned group of parents, grandparents, and citizens at the Lincoln County Republican meeting in Boothbay on Wednesday, June 21. He spoke about the priorities of the state of Maine’s K-12 education system. Shawn is the father of twin daughters who graduated from high school this year. He is also an outspoken critic of the use of Critical Race Theory (CRT) as a tool for correcting the wrongs of the past. He believes that the transition to a fair and accepting society can be made without blaming and shaming people. He believes that the inequalities of the past can be recognized and changed without labeling our country’s founders and people “not of color” as racist.
BOOTHBAY, ME
boothbayregister.com

Wiscasset police blotter

Wiscasset Police Department reported the following for June 16-30: June 16, Todd Kelley, 29, of Windsor was summonsed for Criminal Mischief, by Reserve Officer James Read. June 16, Cody Knox, 29, of Windsor was summonsed for Criminal Mischief, by Read. June 16, Nicole Hinckley, 28, of Windsor was summonsed for...
WISCASSET, ME

