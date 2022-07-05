ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lanes reopen on US-101 South in Marin

By John Ferrannini
KRON4 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TTZfk_0gVFgPjw00

MARIN COUNTY ( KRON ) – Only one lane is open on southbound US-101 in Marin County as of 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, California Highway Patrol told KRON4.

Lanes 1-4 were closed due to a vehicle collision near the Seminary Drive exit in Mill Valley. As of 9:16 a.m. all lanes have reopened.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

KRON4 News

KRON4 News

