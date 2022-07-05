Lanes reopen on US-101 South in Marin
MARIN COUNTY ( KRON ) – Only one lane is open on southbound US-101 in Marin County as of 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, California Highway Patrol told KRON4.
Lanes 1-4 were closed due to a vehicle collision near the Seminary Drive exit in Mill Valley. As of 9:16 a.m. all lanes have reopened.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
