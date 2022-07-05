ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gas Prices Fall For Third Straight Week

By Alex Svejkovsky
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

UNDATED -- Gas prices have fallen for the third straight week. Gas Buddy says average gasoline prices have...

Sasquatch 107.7

Minnesota Business For Sale Includes a Massive Ferris Wheel

If you're looking to own your own business, this venue for sale in Minnesota right now comes complete with its own Ferris wheel. One of the most unique business properties in Minnesota is up for sale right now, and if your offer is accepted, it includes its famous Ferris wheel. The venue has been known as Betty Danger's Country Club and is located in northeast Minneapolis.
MINNESOTA STATE
Sasquatch 107.7

Shop At Walmart? Check Latest Food Recall In Minnesota

13 products sold online and in Walmart stores in some states throughout the country have been pulled off store shelves. The reason for the voluntary recall is due to plastic pieces that could potentially be in the product. Due to the ability to buy these products online, consumers in Iowa, Illinois, Minnesota, and Wisconsin are being asked to look in their pantries and cupboards.
MINNESOTA STATE
Sasquatch 107.7

Rare! Kids Spotted An Alligator Swimming In A Wisconsin Lake

A rare occurrence happened in Wisconsin as an alligator was found swimming in a Wisconsin Lake. The rare sight happened at Long Lake in Fond Du Lac County. According to Fox11, kids were playing near the lake when they spotted something unusual. The gator was approximately 18-24" long and is an American alligator. Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources brought the animal to a temporary home at J&R Aquatic Animal Rescue in Menasha, Wisconsin.
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI
Sasquatch 107.7

It’s Amazing How Much More It Costs to Grill Out in Minnesota in 2022

If you fired up the grill over the 4th of July holiday weekend, did you realize just how much more we're all paying this year here in Minnesota?. We've all heard about how much inflation is up here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes and across the country this year. According to this Pew Research story, the inflation rate in May was 8.1 percent-- the highest it's been since 1981.
MINNESOTA STATE
Sasquatch 107.7

Strange Berries You Can Pick Right Here in Minnesota

There are some really odd-looking berries that I came across recently on Facebook. I had no idea what they were! They sort of looked like grapes and also sort of like long blueberries. Turns out, these things are called honeyberries and the only commercial-scale honeyberry farm in the entire country is right here in Minnesota.
WRENSHALL, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Minnesota Man Killed in Crash on Interstate 90

Fairmont, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Granada, MN man was killed following a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 90 in western Minnesota Friday night. The State Patrol’s accident report indicates 72-year-old Gary Peterson was eastbound on Interstate 90 when his vehicle collided with another eastbound motorist. The report says Peterson was not buckled up.
GRANADA, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Minnesota Woman Charged for Defrauding COVID Business Aid Programs

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Minnesota woman and her suspected counterpart from Las Vegas are facing charges for allegedly carrying out a COVID-19 relief fraud scheme. A press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Minnesota accuses 35-year-old Takara Hughes of Maplewood and 39-year-old Tequisha Solomon of fraudulently applying for Paycheck Protection Program loans and economic injury disaster loans.
MINNESOTA STATE
Sasquatch 107.7

Here Are 9 Ways You Can Save Big During Target’s Deal Days In Minnesota

Minnesota's own Target has announced its offering even more ways to save during this year's Deal Days, which are set to start Monday, July 11th. With inflation the highest it's been in over 40 years (at over 8 percent in May, according to Pew Research), ways to save money have become more important than ever. So when Minnesota's own Target announced that this year's Deal Days are set to happen July 11th - 13th, I took notice.
MINNESOTA STATE
Sasquatch 107.7

Minnesota Infant Severely Injured in 3 Vehicle Crash

North Branch, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol says an infant was severely injured in the three-vehicle crash late Thursday afternoon in east-central Minnesota. The State Patrol's report on the incident indicates the baby, identified as Hudson Allen of North Branch, was a passenger in a small SUV that was rear-ended by a minivan on Highway 95 about 2 miles northwest of North Branch around 4:45 PM. The collision caused the SUV to spin into the path of oncoming traffic and collided with a car.
NORTH BRANCH, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

DNR Kicks off Operation Dry Water

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News)-The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will be patrolling lakes and rivers across the state this weekend looking for impaired boaters. The agency’s “Operation Dry Water” started Saturday and runs through Monday. Officers anticipate the state’s waterways will be busier than usual for the Independence Day weekend and are reminding the public that boating while intoxicated is one of the leading causes of boating accidents and fatalities.
MINNESOTA STATE
Sasquatch 107.7

Minnesota Celebrity Chef Seriously Injured In Freak Boat Accident

A freak boating accident has sent a well-known celebrity chef and restaurant owner here in Minnesota to the hospital with serious injuries. If you're a fan of any of the many food shows on Bravo, the Food Network, HGTV or truTV, you've likely heard of Minnesota chef Justin Sutherland. He's one of the up-and-coming chefs that has appeared on shows including Top Chef, Iron Chef, Food Network's Tournament of Champions, and most recently as host of a new show called Taste the Culture and as co-host of the show, Fast Foodies.
MINNESOTA STATE
Sasquatch 107.7

Carlos Santana Collapses Onstage Due to ‘Medical Emergency’

Update: A representative for Carlos Santana released the following statement:. "Rock Legend Carlos Santana was over-taken by heat exhaustion and dehydration during a concert Tuesday (July 5) evening in Michigan. The guitar great was taken from his show at Pine Knob Music Theatre (formerly DTE Energy Music Theatre), an outdoor amphitheater in Clarkston, some 40 miles northwest of Detroit, Michigan. Carlos was taken to the emergency department at McLaren Clarkston for observation and is doing well, it was announced by Santana’s manager Michael Vrionis tonight."
DETROIT, MI
Sasquatch 107.7

New in 2022 at the Minnesota Renaissance Festival

Every year I check to see what new things are happening at the Minnesota Ren Fest. I love the Ren Fest. I know that some people are just like "It's just an art fair", well, yes it kind of is. But it's an art fair with alcohol, fun people, and shenanigans. As Puke and Snot say... Ok... I might not go that far, but it's as fun as you make it. If you go by the above, make sure you have a designated driver.
MINNESOTA STATE
