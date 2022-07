Recent rumblings online have had residents howling, so to speak, about coyotes in northern Opelika around the fairgrounds area. Some reports have had residents concerned for their own safety as well as that of their pets. And while the city acknowledges that there are coyotes living in the area, they don’t consider them to be a concern, so long as people take the proper precautions.

OPELIKA, AL ・ 3 DAYS AGO