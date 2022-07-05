Port Allegany Fire

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that a resurfacing project along Route 46 in McKean County will get under way Monday, July 11. The project will improve the ride quality and extend the life of nearly four miles of roadway between the intersection of Route 6 in Smethport Borough and the intersection of Route 446 in Keating Township.

MCKEAN COUNTY, PA ・ 18 HOURS AGO