Port Allegany Fire

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that a resurfacing project along Route 46 in McKean County will get under way Monday, July 11. The project will improve the ride quality and extend the life of nearly four miles of roadway between the intersection of Route 6 in Smethport Borough and the intersection of Route 446 in Keating Township.
A bench warrant has been issued for a Bradford man who failed to appear in court. According to the McKean County Sheriff’s Office, 40-year-old Jason Matthew Skaggs failed to show for sentencing in McKean County Court on DUI charges.
Two teenagers were killed and five other people injured in a three car collision in Cattaraugus County Sunday afternoon. The County Sheriff’s office reported that a 16 year old and a 19 year old boy were killed in the collision in the town of Coldspring. Five other people suffered minor injuries and were treated and released at the scene.
A Buffalo man has pled guilty to charges stemming from an incident in Olean. In the early morning hours of June 19, 2021, law enforcement officers encountered 28 year old Girard Jackson on the 500 block of West State Street in Olean. They executed a search warrant and located a loaded Glock 9mm semi-automatic pistol as well as methamphetamine and cocaine.
Bradford City Council voted last night to amend funding for the Main Street streetscape project. In a special meeting the Council voted to adjust the funding level approved in 2018 for the project from just over $989,000 to just over $960,000 due to a timing issue with Federal funds for the project.
The United Way of the Bradford Area has presented a gift to the YMCA. The Bradford YMCA was given a $17,100 donation from the United Way for their tuition assistance program, which enables families of multiple children who attend the YMCA childcare program the opportunity to receive a quality education with a reduced financial burden.
