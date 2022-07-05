Your Week Ahead: July 5 to 11, 2022

There’s not much $5 will get you these days (not even a gallon of gas depending on the week), but it will get you a new, fun way to explore South Florida with the kiddos. This summer, children 12 and under can ride for just $5 with the purchase of any adult SMART fare on Brightline! While we’re still a few months out from the station opening in Boca Raton (I personally can’t wait!), you and your family can still hop on the train between Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach for a unique and air-conditioned adventure.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO