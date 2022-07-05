Your Week Ahead: July 5 to 11, 2022

Suit up, cosplayers! Florida Supercon returns for an anime, comic books, and general pop culture weekend. From the metahuman universes of Marvel and DC to action-packed anime like Naruto and Sailor Moon, fans are invited to participate in activities that will put their geeky knowledge to the test. You might even find yourself walking among the stars; this year's guest lineup features Mythbusters' Adam Savage; Walking Dead actors including Cooper Andrews, Seth Gilliam, and Ross Marquand; and My Hero Academia and One Piece's Colleen Clinkenbeard. 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, at Miami Beach Convention Center, 1901 Convention Center Dr., Miami Beach; 800-598-1055; floridasupercon.com. Tickets cost $10 to $300. Sophia Medina.
