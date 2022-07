In the shadow of Tysons Corner skyscrapers, this community has a small-town feel on Independence Day and everyday. Vienna sits in the shadow of its bigger neighbor Tysons Corner. But don’t let the town’s low profile fool you: Its cornucopia of shops, events, and restaurants make Vienna a worthwhile day-trip destination. The town was founded when the W&OD railroad established a depot here in 1859, and the little red caboose is an enduring landmark in the heart of town. Three years after the Civil War, local Black leaders opened the first public school for African American students. To learn more, visit the historic Freeman Store & Museum, a white clapboard building that operated as a general store and hotel.

VIENNA, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO