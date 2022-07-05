Mean Girls drops on Netflix as Lindsay Lohan confirms she's married

It's no secret: Mean Girls is back on Netflix!

Mean Girls has finally arrived on Netflix with fans able to watch the chick flick on demand, and that's not the only good news because star Lindsay Lohan has just confirmed she's married!

The hit 2004 film Mean Girls is still just as cool as ever today, with fans quoting best bits from the films and sharing the famous "It's October 3rd" meme whenever the autumn season rolls around, and now fans in the US are able to watch it whenever they want thanks to Netflix.

Fans on Twitter have already been sharing the good news, excited that the film is back on streaming with people urging others to go and get it watched and relive that early 00s nostalgia starring Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried and Lindsay Lohan.

That's not the only good news either, as lead actress Lindsay Lohan recently announced she is married and has tied the knot with Bader Shammas in a secret ceremony after announcing her engagement in November 2021.

Lindsay played the role of Cady Heron in Mean Girls, which has gone on to be one of her most famous roles due to her memorable performance, where her character heads to a new school and is warned about The Plastics, a group of popular girls led by Regina George, but she gets involved with them and drama naturally ensues.

Now, Lindsay is celebrating her recent marriage which has left fans shocked as she kept it private. The couple had been dating for two years and Lindsay confirmed the news in a sweet Instagram post writing: "I am the luckiest woman in the world. You found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time.

She added: "I am stunned that you are my husband. My life and my everything. Every woman should feel like this every day."

Her exciting news has been met with a shower of comments, with one fan writing: "I love how happy and healthy you look. God bless you both" and another adding: "Aww so happy for you!! ❤️".

Lindsay has returned to acting after a short break, with fans knowing her from iconic 1990s and 2000s films such as The Parent Trap and Freaky Friday, and is set to star in a new Christmas film called Falling for Christmas later this year.

Mean Girls is available to watch now on Netflix US. It's also available on Paramount Plus in the UK and other territories.

