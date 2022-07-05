Possible Fourth Of July Fireworks Shed Fire Under Investigation In Harford County

250 Maple Wreath Court, Abingdon, Harford County Photo Credit: Maryland State Fire Marshal

Fireworks may have caused a shed outside a Maryland home to go up in flames during the holiday weekend, according to the Office of the State Fire Marshal.

In Harford County, first responders were dispatched to a home on Maple Wreath Court shortly before 11:30 p.m. on Monday, July 4, where there was a reported shed fire on the property.

Upon arrival, members of the Abingdon Fire Company found the shed fully engulfed in flames, though they were quickly able to knock down the flames within 10 minutes, officials said.

The shed and its contents are “a complete loss,” according to the fire marshal. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, though officials noted that “the remains of fireworks can not be ruled out.”

“Neighbors reported the discharge of fireworks nearby earlier in the evening,” the fire marshal said. “Investigators can not rule out fireworks as a possible cause.”

The fire also caused damage to two nearby sheds on neighboring properties.

