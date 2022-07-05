Dundalk police brief

On June 29, at approximately 7:50 p.m., officers from the Dundalk Precinct responded to the 7800 block of Wynbrook Road 21224., for an armed carjacking. While responding to the scene, officers were able to locate the vehicle and apprehend four teenage juveniles and one adult suspect.

19-year-old Keontae Jenkins, and the four teenage juveniles are facing several charges including carjacking, robbery, assault, handgun violations and unlawful taking of a motor vehicle and theft.